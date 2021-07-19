Study proves effectiveness of Artemisia annua against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro

A multinational research group has been the first to show the excellent activity of artemisinin-based treatment against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in human cell lines – including a specific type of lung cells. Their findings were recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Notwithstanding the increasing availability of vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), we are still in need for effective and affordable treatments. There were many attempts to repurpose drugs that we already use for a myriad of different indications but to not much avail.

Artemisinin is one of many bioactive compounds present in the plant known as Artemisia annua, and is currently used as an active ingredient to treat malaria. Moreover, its derivates, artesunate, and artemether come with even better pharmacokinetic traits, which is why they are pervasively used in various anti-malaria combination treatments around the world.

Considering their excellent safety profiles in humans, as well as their potential for worldwide distribution at relatively low costs, artemisinin-based drugs appear to be an attractive repurposing drug candidate for COVID-19.

However, while an antiviral potential of artemisinin, its derivatives, and plant extracts have been demonstrated for several viral groups, it is still not clear whether they would actually be viable in the treatment of COVID-19 due to their elusive mechanisms of action.

This new study, led by Dr. Yuyong Zhou from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark and Dr. Kerry Gilmore from the Max Planck Institute for Colloids and Interfaces in Germany, aimed to appraise whether Artemisia annua extracts – but also pure artemisinin, artesunate and artemether – are active against SARS-CoV-2 in the laboratory conditions.

Study: In vitro efficacy of artemisinin-based treatments against SARS-CoV-2. Image Credit: wasanajai / Shutterstock
Study: In vitro efficacy of artemisinin-based treatments against SARS-CoV-2. Image Credit: wasanajai / Shutterstock

Different strains, different cell lines

Initially, several extracts of Artemisia annua and artemisinin were screened for antiviral activity using a plaque-reduction assay in VeroE6 cells (i.e., a specific type of an African green monkey kidney cell line). This was done in a pretreatment setting by using a German SARS-CoV-2 strain from Munich.

This step informed further experiments where three Artemisia annua extracts (together with pure, synthetic artemisinin, artesunate and artemether) were investigated to demonstrate concentration-response curves for extracts and compounds in both pretreatment and treatment settings by using multiple replicates. Here, the researchers have used a Danish SARS-CoV-2 strain from Copenhagen, also in VeroE6 cells.

Finally, the efficacy of the aforementioned extracts and compounds against the Danish SARS-CoV-2 strain has been confirmed in Huh7.5 (a cell line of immortal epithelial-like tumorigenic hepatoma cells) and A549-hACE2 cells (lung cancer cells expressing human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2).

Study: In vitro efficacy of Artemisia extracts against SARS-CoV-2. Image Credit: Scisetti Alfio / Shutterstock Background
Image Credit: Scisetti Alfio / Shutterstock Background

Successful inhibition of SARS-CoV-2

Related Stories

Here, it was shown that the treatment with all studied extracts and compounds successfully inhibited SARS-CoV-2 infection of VeroE6, human hepatoma Huh7.5 and human lung cancer A549-hACE2 cell lines – without an evident impact of used cells on observed antiviral efficacy.

In treatment assays that were used, artesunate proved to be the most potent, with a range of 50% effective concentrations (EC50) in different cell types between 7 and 12 µg/mL. This was followed by artemether with a range between 53 and 98 µg/mL, Artemisia annua extracts with the range between 83 and 260 µg/mL, and finally artemisinin with a range from 151 to at least 208 µg/mL.

Moreover, the selectivity indices (calculated based on cell viability and treatment assays) were largely below ten, implying a relatively small therapeutic window. Further experiments have shown that artesunate targeted SARS-CoV-2 at the post-entry level, with the possibility to achieve peak plasma concentrations that exceed EC50 values for this compound.

From bench to bedside?

In a nutshell, this study was actually the first to show the potent activity of artemisinin-based treatment against different types of SARS-CoV-2 in human cell lines, which includes a specific type of lung cells.

“In our study, we confirm the efficacy of artemisinin-based treatment for two European SARS-CoV-2 strains from Germany and Denmark, which are more closely related to the majority of SARS-CoV-2 strains circulating worldwide than the Wuhan strain”, emphasize study authors in this manuscript published in the Scientific Reports journal.

Of course, now we need clinical studies to further assess the exact utility of these compounds as potential therapeutics against COVID-19. Still, the results of this research endeavor are somewhat encouraging as we are entering phase I/II clinical trials.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Tomislav Meštrović

Written by

Dr. Tomislav Meštrović

Dr. Tomislav Meštrović is a medical doctor (MD) with a Ph.D. in biomedical and health sciences, specialist in the field of clinical microbiology, and an Assistant Professor at Croatia's youngest university - University North. In addition to his interest in clinical, research and lecturing activities, his immense passion for medical writing and scientific communication goes back to his student days. He enjoys contributing back to the community. In his spare time, Tomislav is a movie buff and an avid traveler.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Meštrović, Tomislav. (2021, July 19). Study proves effectiveness of Artemisia annua against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 20, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210719/Study-proves-effectiveness-of-Artemisia-annua-against-SARS-CoV-2-in-vitro.aspx.

  • MLA

    Meštrović, Tomislav. "Study proves effectiveness of Artemisia annua against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro". News-Medical. 20 July 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210719/Study-proves-effectiveness-of-Artemisia-annua-against-SARS-CoV-2-in-vitro.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Meštrović, Tomislav. "Study proves effectiveness of Artemisia annua against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210719/Study-proves-effectiveness-of-Artemisia-annua-against-SARS-CoV-2-in-vitro.aspx. (accessed July 20, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Meštrović, Tomislav. 2021. Study proves effectiveness of Artemisia annua against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro. News-Medical, viewed 20 July 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210719/Study-proves-effectiveness-of-Artemisia-annua-against-SARS-CoV-2-in-vitro.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Scientists identify breakthrough cases of SARS-CoV-2’s delta variant in fully vaccinated individuals
COVID-19 vaccination may be stemming evolution of “fitter” SARS-CoV-2 variants
New study reports low SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections in vaccinated healthcare workers
An oral pill for COVID-19? Molnupiravir shows promise
Growing concern over SARS-CoV-2 Lambda variant
Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccine highly effective against alpha and beta variants
SARS-CoV-2 Lambda variant spreading rapidly in South America, report reveals
SARS-CoV-2 immunity due to prior infection or vaccination is similar, study says

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Preventing lethal blood clots

In our latest interview, we spoke to Professor Robert Ariëns from the University of Leeds about his latest research into blood clots and how they can be prevented.

Preventing lethal blood clots

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants