Study: Women with breast cancer diagnosed over 65 should be offered hereditary cancer genetic testing

A new study by Fergus Couch, Ph.D., of Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, along with collaborators from the CARRIERS consortium, suggests that most women with breast cancer diagnosed over 65 should be offered hereditary cancer genetic testing. The study was published Thursday, July 22, in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Dr. Couch says that women over 65 rarely qualify for hereditary cancer genetic testing based on current testing guidelines because they are thought to exhibit low rates of genetic mutations in breast cancer genes.

"Most studies of breast cancer genes have not looked at older women, those who were diagnosed over the age of 65," says Dr. Couch. He says these studies have mainly tested women with a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer rather than those in the general breast cancer population. By studying older women from the general breast cancer population, the investigators aimed to determine if these women should be routinely offered genetic testing.

Related Stories

"We were not sure what this study of the older breast cancer population would yield, but our results support broader testing, regardless of age or family history," says Dr. Couch.

The researchers evaluated women with breast cancer diagnosed after 65 and matched unaffected women from the large population in the CARRIERS study for age, race, and ethnicity.

"We found that mutations in actionable breast cancer risk genes were present in 3.2% of the women with breast cancer," says Dr. Couch.

When the researchers considered only high-risk breast cancer genes, including BRCA1, BRCA2 and PALB2, they found that 1.35% of women with breast cancer exhibited mutations and that more than 2.5% of women with estrogen receptor-negative breast cancer had high-risk mutations, regardless of their age.

"As 2.5% mutation frequency is often used to trigger genetic testing, these results suggest that all women with estrogen receptor-negative breast cancer ― and perhaps all women with breast cancer, including those diagnosed over age 65 ― should be offered hereditary breast cancer testing," says Dr. Couch.

Dr. Couch also notes that women over 65 with high-risk mutations may benefit from targeted therapies and improved risk assessment for secondary breast cancers. He adds that family members of these women also may benefit from risk assessment.

Source:

Mayo Clinic

Journal reference:

Boddicker, N.J., et al. (2021) Risk of Late-Onset Breast Cancer in Genetically Predisposed Women. Journal of Clinical Oncology. doi.org/10.1200/JCO.21.00531.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers use appendiceal cancer organoids to study personalized immunotherapy response
Quantum physics helps trigger cancer cell death
Study reports low risk for COVID-19 in Emergency Medical Service personnel exposed to aerosol-generating procedures
New research examines the elimination of the B.1.362 + L452R variant in Israel
New study finds an association between alcohol use and higher risk of several cancers
Research shows a direct link between SUV39H2 gene and autism spectrum disorders
Is niclosamide a potential SARS-CoV-2 antiviral inhibitor?
Research shows the effect of physical activity on bowel cancer cell growth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Preventing lethal blood clots

In our latest interview, we spoke to Professor Robert Ariëns from the University of Leeds about his latest research into blood clots and how they can be prevented.

Preventing lethal blood clots

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Tissue-specific genetic interactions drive different types of cancer development