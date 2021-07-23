Study finds unacceptable mental health service shortfalls for children in high-income countries

Most children with a mental health disorder are not receiving services to address their needs--according to a new study from researchers at Simon Fraser University's Children's Health Policy Centre. Their research was published this week in the journal Evidence-Based Mental Health.

Researchers found that of the one in eight children (12.7 per cent) who experience a mental disorder, less than half (44.2 per cent) receive any services for these conditions.

We have illuminated an invisible crisis in children's mental health and unacceptable service shortfalls in high-income countries -- including in Canada -- to a degree that violates children's rights.

Many countries will need to substantially increase, and protect, their children's mental health budgets. This is particularly urgent given documented increases in children's mental health needs since COVID-19--needs which are predicted to continue."

Charlotte Waddell, SFU health sciences professor, centre director, study author

Related Stories

Using systematic review methods, the researchers examined 14 prevalence surveys conducted in 11 high-income countries that included a total of 61,545 children aged four to 18 years. Eight of the 14 studies also assessed service contacts. The 14 surveys were conducted between 2003 and 2020 in Canada as well as the US, Australia, Chile, Denmark, Great Britain, Israel, Lithuania, Norway, South Korea and Taiwan.

Researchers note that mental health service provision lags behind services available to treat physical conditions in most of these countries. "We would not find it acceptable to treat only 44 per cent of children who had cancer or diabetes or infectious diseases," says Waddell.

The costs of not providing adequate childhood mental healthcare are also high. Mental health disorders typically begin in childhood and adolescence and if not prevented or treated early, they significantly interfere with wellbeing and development--with the impact extending across the lifespan.

This study found that the most common childhood mental disorders were anxiety (5.2 per cent), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) (3.7 per cent), oppositional defiant disorder (e.g., argumentative behaviour) (3.3 per cent), substance use disorder (e.g., problematic use of alcohol or cannabis) (2.3 per cent), conduct disorder (1.3 per cent) and depression (1.3 per cent).

Crucially, Waddell says effective treatments are well known for all of these disorders, as are effective prevention programs, "so we know how to help children."

Source:

Simon Fraser University

Journal reference:

Barican, J.L., et al. (2021) Prevalence of childhood mental disorders in high-income countries: a systematic review and meta-analysis to inform policymaking. Evidence-Based Mental Healthl. doi.org/10.1136/ebmental-2021-300277.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study looks into COVID-19 partial school closures and mental health problems among students
Food insufficiency associated with lack of mental health support during COVID-19 pandemic
Targeted mental health support lacking for people with chronic health conditions during pandemic
Exposure to woodland benefits adolescents’ cognition and mental health
Study illuminates an invisible crisis in children’s mental health
KU researchers investigate how parental substance use is associated with child neglect
Study finds worsening mood and increased anxiety among young adults during the pandemic
Canadians with a history of drug dependence more likely to have mental illness, finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Preventing lethal blood clots

In our latest interview, we spoke to Professor Robert Ariëns from the University of Leeds about his latest research into blood clots and how they can be prevented.

Preventing lethal blood clots

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Clinic improves transgender young people's mental health, family functioning and quality of life