UMass Amherst Ph.D. candidate receives USDA-NIFA fellowship for food allergy research

University of Massachusetts Amherst food science Ph.D. candidate Cassandra Suther has received a prestigious predoctoral fellowship of $180,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) to study the effect of norovirus on the development and severity of food allergies.

Suther was doing an experiment, focusing on a well plate containing multiple small cavities, when she received the news about her fellowship over email. "I was so excited I dopped my 96-well plate in the sink," she recalls. "Luckily, it was fine. It is such an honor to receive the award and I look forward to conducting the research.

Suther is set to complete her doctorate next year and plans to continue allergy research at UMass Amherst. "After that, I want to work in a government laboratory and pursue academic editing," she says.

Affecting about 10% of the U.S. population, food allergies are increasing at an alarming rate. One of the theories on a contributing factor is the "hygiene hypothesis," which suggests that limiting exposure to microorganisms in childhood may increase allergic diseases.

What if contracting a common foodborne and environmental virus, norovirus, might actually present an advantage when it comes to food allergies? Although norovirus can cause severe diarrhea and vomiting, there may be some evidence to suggest some benefit from infection.

Food allergies are thought to be heavily linked to the dysbiosis, or reduced diversity, of the gut microbiome and its immune effects. Based upon some data that previously has been reported, we suspect that infection with norovirus may actually have the potential to reduce the likelihood of someone developing food allergies."

Cassandra Suther, University of Massachusetts Amherst food science Ph.D. candidate

Related Stories

Suther is a Ph.D. candidate in the lab of Matthew Moore, assistant professor of food science who studies food and environmental viruses. Suther also will collaborate closely with Dr. Yanjiao Zhou, a medical doctor and computational biologist at the University of Connecticut Health Center, for the project. Zhou was one of the lead analysts in the Human Microbiome Project, a National Institutes of Health initiative.

"Cassie is an extremely promising young scientist, and it is a privilege to get to work with her," Moore says. "This award was very well-deserved and definitely not the last she will be receiving. It will be really exciting to see both this project and her career evolve."

"Viral interactions in the field of allergies is an under-developed topic," Suther says. "This research could change our understanding of the role of eukaryotic enteric viruses in the development, or lack thereof, of a number of diseases outside of the gastrointestinal tract."

NIFA's Agriculture and Food Research Initiative, under which Suther received the fellowship, focuses on developing the next generation of research, education, and extension professionals in the food and agricultural sciences.

Source:

University of Massachusetts Amherst

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research identifies a link between the gut microbiome and strokes
Is niclosamide a potential SARS-CoV-2 antiviral inhibitor?
SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing in oral fluids may be an efficient way forward for research in children
Scientists identify novel entry receptors for SARS-CoV-2
Study explores the effects of SARS-CoV-2 (and other betacoronaviruses) on cellular mRNA processing
COVID-19 outbreak in Mauritius dominated by new SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.318
Study explores loneliness among men in the COVID-19 pandemic
Less than half of the consumers find allergy information on food labels to be clear

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Preventing lethal blood clots

In our latest interview, we spoke to Professor Robert Ariëns from the University of Leeds about his latest research into blood clots and how they can be prevented.

Preventing lethal blood clots

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Can saliva metabolomics predict COVID-19 severity?