Cardiac pacemaker could be powered by kinetic energy from the heart

The cardiac pacemaker of the future could be powered by the heart itself, according to researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

During the AIP Publishing Horizons -- Energy Storage and Conversion virtual conference, which will be held Aug. 4-6, Yi Zhiran, from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, will present research on a way for a batteryless pacemaker to harvest kinetic energy from the heart to power the lifesaving device. The presentation, "Mechanism on Buckled Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting for Batteryless Heartworn Pacemaker," will be available during the three-day conference.

Current cardiac pacemakers use a battery power supply and leads to keep hearts beating regularly. Yi and his group are investing batteryless powering and leadless pacing, but the challenge has been to obtain sufficient power by scavenging heart kinetic energy.

If the practical force of the heart is 0.5 newtons, the output power should be about 192 microwatts. Therefore, for the commercial pacemaker, just about no less than 10 microwatts is sufficient for its normal work."

Yi Zhiran, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Related Stories

The energy is harvested by the buckling of the encapsulated structure of the pacemaker, creating buckled piezoelectric energy. This method of power supply varies greatly from current pacemaker designs.

"The key difference is the method of the power supply," Yi said. "Current paradigm mainly relies on the battery, which limits the development of many implantable biomedical devices. But a batteryless pacemaker is feasible through using implantable energy harvesting technology, which provides a sustainable power supply method."

Yi said the batteryless pacemaker is in the feasible verification phase. He said his group is working hard to overcome some drawbacks to the device, such as the long-term stability in vivo, the implanting method, and the integration between the rigid pacing chip and the flexible energy harvesting unit, before progressing to the next steps.

"The first research plan is to achieve the integration of the flexible pacing circuit and the energy harvesting unit. Then, we will carry out the verification of long-term stability in vivo."

Source:

American Institute of Physics

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Moderate drinking may be linked with decreased risk of heart attack and death in adults with CVD
Study reveals disparities in heart failure diagnosis within clinical practices
Serum aldosterone concentrations provide a new measure for risk evaluation in HFpEF patients
Moderate exercise plus cutting 250 calories daily may improve vascular health in older adults with obesity
An overview on fitness to drive for patients with cardiovascular diseases
SwRI and UTSA collaborate to create computer model of heart's intricate inner structures
Weight loss not given sufficient priority in the management of heart patients
Novel tool to treat heart disease named finalist in WA Innovator of the Year 2021 Awards

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New tool could transform the management of cardiac sarcoidosis patients