MS Australia partners again with Jean Hailes to spotlight multiple sclerosis and women’s health

Multiple sclerosis (MS) affects around three times as many women as men and is commonly diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40 years, when many women are focusing on career and family planning. An early diagnosis and good health management can make a huge difference to treatment and management of the disease.

MS Australia is delighted to announce its second community partnership with Jean Hailes for Women’s Health annual health awareness campaign, Women’s Health Week. Held on 6 – 10 September, it is Australia’s biggest week in women’s health, focusing on the importance of maintaining good health and wellbeing for all women and girls and is a timely reminder to everyone to make their health a priority.

MS Australia in collaboration with the four state/territory MS organizations will be presenting a week- long informative and educational program to complement the Women’s Health Week daily themes which are: Move it, Periods from start to finish, Relationships, Connection, and Nurture and Sleep. There will be a diverse mix of activities, presentations, resources and events to engage the community. While the topics focus primarily on women’s health, the program will be inclusive of all people affected by MS and other neurological conditions.

CEO of MS Australia, Rohan Greenland said “We are pleased to again be partnering with Jean Hailes for Women’s Health. We aim to reach women and girls around the country with important health and wellbeing messages, to raise awareness, educate, provide connections, information and highlight the work we do in MS research, advocacy and frontline support and advisory services.”

Our program for Women’s Health Week is for people living with or with an interest in MS. It is important to convey health and education messages to the community, taking into consideration the importance of early diagnosis and treatment, as well as good health management, which will help to promote wellbeing living with MS.” Rohan Greenland, CEO, MS Australia

Women’s Health Week campaign manager Brenda Jones says both organizations share similar messages around education and the importance of making time for your health. “We are encouraging all women and girls to join the week to find the support, connection and information they need to be healthy in mind and body.”

For more details about MS Australia’s Women’s Health Week 2021 program and a sneak peek of the resources to follow, please visit our special digital Hub: www.events.msaustralia.org.au/WHW2021 and our social media channels.