New cannabis formula will help epilepsy, multiple sclerosis sufferers

Scientists at the University of South Australia have come up with an innovative solution to improve the effectiveness of cannabidiol to treat epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. It is widely prescribed for its analgesic, anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties, but its clinical applications to date have been limited by its poor water solubility and absorption in the human body.

By developing a phospholipid complex – a class of lipids (fats) that contain phosphorus – UniSA researchers have increased the solubility of cannabidiol by up to six times and improved its absorption in the gastrointestinal tract.

Lead researcher Professor Sanjay Garg says the breakthrough, reported in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, means that patients could experience more consistent and effective results with lower doses of oral CBD medications.

Currently, only a small fraction of orally ingested CBD reaches the bloodstream, limiting its therapeutic effects.

“For this reason, a number of different formulations have been explored, including the production of synthetic CBD, self-emulsifying delivery systems, and encapsulating CBD in gelatine matrix pellets, but all of them have only resulted in minor improvements in bioavailability,” Prof Garg says.

His research team identified the optimal phospholipid composition to form nanosized CBD-PLC particles. Compared to pure CBD, the phospholipid complex improved dissolution rates from 0% to 67.1% within three hours, demonstrating a significant enhancement in drug release.

In cellular uptake studies, CBD-PLC exhibited 32.7% higher permeability than unmodified CBD, ensuring greater absorption through the intestinal wall.

Another critical advantage of this new delivery system is its stability. Traditional CBD formulations degrade over time when exposed to heat, light or oxygen, reducing potency and shelf life.

However, testing over 12 months showed that CBD-PLC retained its performance under varied storage conditions, making it a more reliable option for pharmaceutical applications.

The study’s first author, UniSA PhD candidate Thabata Muta, says the discovery has significant implications for the future of CBD-based therapeutics.

Improved bioavailability means that lower doses can achieve the same therapeutic effect, potentially reducing side effects and making treatment more cost effective,” Thabata Muta, PhD candidate, first author, UniSA

The research team believes that this innovation could be applied beyond CBD, providing a blueprint for enhancing the absorption of other poorly water-soluble drugs.

With the global CBD market projected to grow from USD 7.59 billion in 2023 to USD 202.45 billion by 2032, the findings of this study come at a crucial time, according to the study authors.

The team is now exploring opportunities for commercialisation and clinical trials to validate their new formulation