Cannabis shows anti-migraine benefits

In a recent study, published in Headache: The Journal of Head and Face Pain, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine demonstrate for the first time in a placebo-controlled clinical trial that cannabis is effective to treat acute migraine.

Researchers found that vaporized cannabis containing 6% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 11% cannabidiol (CBD) delivered significant relief: 67% of participants achieved pain reduction within two hours, 35% became completely pain free and benefits lasted up to 48 hours with no serious adverse events across 247 treated migraine attacks.

Study lead investigator Nathaniel Schuster, MD, professor of anesthesiology at UC San Diego School of Medicine and pain management specialist and headache neurologist at UC San Diego Health, is available to discuss the findings.

This study gives clinicians evidence-based data to guide their discussions with patients. It is important for people with migraine to know that the potencies we studied were low dosages, showing that a minimal amount of cannabis had anti-migraine benefits." Nathaniel Schuster, MD, professor of anesthesiology, UC San Diego School of Medicine