Study examines the use of wearable technologies and telehealth to treat Parkinson's patients

Wearable health technologies are vastly popular with people wanting to improve their physical and mental health. Everything from exercise, sleep patterns, calories consumed and heart rhythms can be tracked by a wearable device.

But timely and accurate data is also especially valuable for doctors treating patients with complicated health conditions using virtual care.

A new study from the Southern Medical Program (SMP), based at UBC Okanagan, has examined the use of wearable health technology and telehealth to treat patients with Parkinson's disease.

Dr. Daryl Wile, a movement disorder specialist and SMP clinical assistant professor, routinely uses telehealth to connect with Parkinson's patients across the vast and rugged landscape of BC's Interior.

Even prior to the pandemic, telehealth helped deliver specialized care to patients living in remote and rural settings. But with the complex nature of Parkinson's, we wanted to enhance these appointments to better understand how movements vary throughout a patient's entire day."

Dr. Daryl Wile, Clinical Investigator, Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management

Related Stories

To add a new layer of health information, Wile and the research team added wearable technology to the equation.

"We recruited Parkinson's patients with either tremors or involuntary movements," says Joshua Yoneda, SMP student and co-author of the study. "We then divided them into two groups -; some using telehealth and device-based health tracking and others attending traditional face-to-face appointments."

The telehealth group wore wearable devices to track their movements, involuntary or not, throughout waking hours. The reported data was then reviewed during telehealth appointments to identify peak times patients experienced Parkinson's symptoms.

"With the integration of accurate and reliable data from wearable devices, we were able to tailor a patient's medication to better manage their symptoms throughout the day," adds Wile.

As part of the study, patients were asked a series of questions from the standardized Parkinson Disease Quality of Life Index. Both study groups were assessed at intervals of six weeks, three months and six months.

Overall, the patients using the wearable devices reported positive experiences and health outcomes in combination with telehealth appointments to access specialized care.

"There's definitely a strong case to leverage multiple technologies to improve a patient's quality of life and limit the added stress and cost associated with travel," says Yoneda.

The study was recently published in Parkinsonism & Related Disorders.

Source:

University of British Columbia Okanagan campus

Journal reference:

Peacock, D., et al. (2021) Tailoring the use of wearable systems and telehealth for Parkinson's disease. Parkinsonism & Related Disorders. doi.org/10.1016/j.parkreldis.2021.07.004.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers uncover new mitochondrial recycling pathway that may be linked to Parkinson’s disease
Study may help devise new therapies, improve quality of life for Parkinson's patients
New approach could revolutionize treatment, prevention of Parkinson’s disease
Altered blood flow in the brain may cause symptoms of Parkinson's disease
Study reveals the implication of lysosomes in the spread of Parkinson’s disease
Malfunction in the cell’s powerhouse causes sporadic Parkinson disease
New project aims to validate digital biomarkers for better treatment of Parkinson's disease
Dance training with music can slow the progression of Parkinson's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Natural compound prevents, reverses brain damage linked to Parkinson's disease in mice