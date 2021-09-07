COP26 President: Support available for quarantine hotel stays for registered delegates coming to Glasgow

COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma said:

"COP26 has already been postponed by one year, and we are all too aware climate change has not taken time off. The recent IPCC report underlines why COP26 must go ahead this November to allow world leaders to come together and set out decisive commitments to tackle climate change.

"We are working tirelessly with all our partners, including the Scottish Government and the UN, to ensure an inclusive, accessible and safe summit in Glasgow with a comprehensive set of COVID mitigation measures. This includes an offer from the UK Government to fund the required quarantine hotel stays for registered delegates arriving from red list areas and to vaccinate accredited delegates who would be unable otherwise to get vaccinated.

Related Stories

"Ensuring that the voices of those most affected by climate change are heard is a priority for the COP26 Presidency, and if we are to deliver for our planet, we need all countries and civil society to bring their ideas and ambition to Glasgow."

Background

  • Vaccination is very strongly recommended for everyone coming to COP and delegates who have registered for a vaccine through the accreditation process are set to begin receiving their first dose this week.

  • The offer of funding the required managed quarantine stays is to party delegates, observers and media who are arriving from red list areas who would otherwise find it difficult to attend COP, including all those from the Global South.

  • It is available to individuals who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

  • Delegates from red listed countries who are fully vaccinated will have to quarantine on arrival for five days. Unvaccinated delegates for ten days.

  • Like many international events, the way COP operates has to adapt to the COVID context. As we make arrangements for COP26, ensuring the health of participants and the local community is of utmost importance.

  • Decisions on Travel Restrictions and vaccines for COP26, in light of COVID, have been developed by the UK Government and Scottish Government and based on public health advice.

Source:

GOV.UK

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

World Malaria Day 2021: An interview with Sir Brian Greenwood
Fighting malaria in 2021: Where are we now and where are we going?
How the decline in fish biodiversity is affecting human nutrition
Zoonotic and vector-borne emerging tropical diseases pose a constant threat
Nanotechnology and artificial intelligence may be valuable components in securing global food production
World Malaria Day 2021: Finding new approaches to fight malaria
Fundamental theory on how metabolism affects population demography needs revision, research suggests
Achieving gender equality within global health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Reactive behavior is a common way to handle unexpected uncertainty, study says