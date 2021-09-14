Use of menstrual products not associated with volatile organic compounds, study finds

A study of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in urine did not find an association between use of menstrual products and VOCs. The study, which measured VOCs in the urine of reproductive-aged women across the menstrual cycle, is published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Women's Health.

The study showed that tampon users had higher urinary concentrations of 2-butanone and methyl isobutyl ketone than those who used pads/liners during their periods. Sung Kyun Park and coauthors from the University of Michigan examined the variations of urinary VOC concentrations during menstrual cycles in 25 women and evaluated the relationships between the use of menstrual products and urinary VOC concentrations. They also linked urinary VOC concentrations to those measured in menstrual products. "We did not see statistically significant variations in VOC concentrations across the menstrual cycle," stated the authors. They did find that "estimated levels of n-nonane, benzene, and toluene in the menstrual products were associated with urinary levels of these VOCs."

"It remains unclear whether VOCs in feminine hygiene products increases health risks for women who use them," says Journal of Women's Health Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA.

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Immune-mediated inflammatory disease may increase risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes
SARS-CoV-2 Iota variant increases mortality risk among older adults
Association between COVID-19 mitigation measures and preterm birth rate in China
Introduction of COVID-19 vaccine passports in the UK may lower vaccination inclination
Behavior modification key to prevent COVID-19, study shows
Study shows school closures can be minimized by regular testing and vaccination against COVID-19
Sugar reduction in packaged foods could generate significant health and economic gains
Increase in salmonellosis in Europe: General hygiene rules help safely prepare raw poultry

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Resting heart rate variability predicts emotional resilience during COVID-19 restrictions