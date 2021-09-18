New data shows benefit of drug combination for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer

New findings by researchers at Yale Cancer Center show the drug combination of nivolumab and rucaparib shows clinical activity for patients with chemotherapy-naïve, metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The findings are part of the CheckMate 9KD trial and will be presented on September 19, 2021, at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO).

"This is important data regarding the benefit of these two drugs as a treatment option for patients with advanced prostate cancer," said Daniel P. Petrylak, MD, Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology) and Urology and Co-Leader of the Cancer Signaling Research Program at Yale Cancer Center and lead author of the study. "We are always encouraged identifying new ways to battle this difficult to treat disease."

Related Stories

Cohort A2 of the phase 2 CheckMate 9KD trial assesses the efficacy of nivolumab plus rucaparib for chemotherapy-naïve mCRPC patients. Nivolumab works by blocking a protein that stops the immune system from working properly and attacking cancer cells. Rucaparib stops the growth of cancer cells by blocking enzymes needed for cell growth. In this study, 71 patients received nivolumab plus rucaparib. The results showed a PSA response rate of 84.6% in patients with BRCA or breast cancer gene positive tumors.

Longer follow-up is needed to better characterize the clinical benefits of adding nivolumab to rucaparib for patient treatment. Our work continues as there are still many patients who need effective treatment options."

Daniel P. Petrylak, MD, Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology) and Urology and Co-Leader of the Cancer Signaling Research Program, Yale Cancer Center

Funding for the study was provided by Bristol Myers Squibb.

Source:

Yale Cancer Center

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New imaging technique can change the landscape of prostate cancer detection and treatment
Novel drug combinations improve progression-free survival for patients with advanced NSCLC
Study finds 24% higher prostate cancer risk among rescue/recovery workers after World Trade Center attacks
Increased presence of certain bacteria in the gut may indicate colon cancer risk
Low-dose CT lung cancer screening linked to reduction in lung cancer mortality
Survey: Less than half of community oncologists use biomarker testing to guide lung cancer care
Researchers discover new pathway that makes drugs less effective in bowel cancer patients
Second- or third-degree relatives could influence a person's risk of developing colorectal cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New genetic classifier can predict the sensitivity of neoadjuvant chemotherapy for breast cancer