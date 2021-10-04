Ketone supplements may be a new therapeutic strategy for improving brain health in obese people

The New research published in The Journal of Physiology has shown that ketone supplements may be a novel therapeutic strategy for protecting and improving brain health in people with obesity.

People with obesity are known to be at a higher risk of developing cognitive impairment and neurodegenerative diseases.

This new study found that giving a ketone supplement three times a day for 14 days enhanced blood flow to the brain and improved aspects of cognitive function, like working memory and processing speed, in adults with obesity.

Supplements specifically containing the ketone body beta-hydroxybutyrate (B-OHB) that are safe for human consumption are relatively new and have mostly been investigated for physical performance (in sports and military settings).

It has previously been shown that ketone supplements are beneficial for older adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia.

In this study, the researchers have extended these findings by demonstrating that ketone supplements may be a novel therapeutic strategy for protecting and improving brain health in people with obesity, who are at risk of developing neurocognitive impairment.

Adults with obesity volunteered to consume either a ketone supplement or a taste-matched placebo supplement three times per day, 15 minutes before each meal (breakfast, lunch, and dinner).

The study was what is called a randomised placebo-controlled crossover study- in other words, the participants were randomly assigned to take the supplement or the placebo for the first 14-day period, and they were then switched to the other condition for another 14-day period. This allows researchers to compare responses to the supplement versus a placebo in the same participants.

The researchers provided participants all meals and snacks for both 14-day intervention periods.

They measured cognitive function using validated tests via an application on an iPad, and measured brain blood flow using what's called a duplex ultrasound of the extra-cranial (neck) arteries.

They also took blood samples to measure hormones that are like fertilizer for the brain, helping neurons grow and improving cognitive functions.

Once validated with a larger group of people, we expect that these supplements can be used to protect and improve brain health in people with obesity."

Dr Jeremy Walsh, Study First Author, The Physiological Society

Source:

The Physiological Society

