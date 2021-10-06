New digital game could help people over 50s to fight against Alzheimer's disease and dementia

UQ Healthy Living is helping over 50s in the fight against Alzheimer's disease and dementia, with a new digital game designed to train both the body and the brain.

A cognitive training platform called Senso is available at UQ Health Living's new Members Studio, launched in partnership with The University of Queensland and UQ Health Care.

UQ Healthy Living Clinical director Bradley McGregor said the boutique exercise space, which is additional to the facility's allied health services, offers personalized programs using safe, smart, simple to use equipment.

"We're very excited about offering Senso as part of our incredible suite of computerised equipment," Mr McGregor said.

"Our machines are unique to UQ Healthy Living, providing smart card technology that automates air resistance, posture and repetitions to match each client's prescribed program.

"Senso trains gait, reaction time and cognitive function to enhance, concentration, memory and spatial awareness.

"This form of training is proving to be effective in improving balance and building cognitive reserve.

"Cognitive health is supported by the latest cutting-edge research on the importance of physical and social activity on promoting the brain's resilience."

UQ Faculty of Health and Behavioral Sciences Executive Dean Professor Bruce Abernethy said the new studio put the latest research and emerging advice into practice, for optimal healthy aging.

UQ PhD students are working on a number of projects that utilize client data recorded from the smart touch technology and client's performance over time. A key element of UQ Healthy Living is the unique interprofessional model that addresses cognitive, physical, mental and social wellbeing all under one roof. We have students from exercise physiology, exercise and sport sciences, dietetics, physiotherapy, psychology and counseling working with experienced clinical health practitioners to develop interventions for clients. Clients can also attend a range of educational workshops conducted by students providing valuable industry experience for students." Professor Bruce Abernethy, Executive Dean, UQ Faculty of Health and Behavioral Sciences

There are a range of exercise options for over 50s at UQ Healthy Living, from highly supported specialty programs, to independent exercise in the Members Studio.

Intake health assessments determine which services are best suited to new clients.