BU researchers develop a risk prediction model for breast cancer in Black women

In the United States, Black women are more likely to have breast cancer at earlier ages and with a worse prognosis than white women. Despite this, there is a critical gap in breast cancer risk prediction models for Black women. Breast cancer risk prediction tools are used by clinicians to identify women at higher-than-average risk of breast cancer for early or more frequent screening by mammography and other modalities. But until now, there's been a lack of prediction tools tailored to Black women.

That's finally poised to change. Researchers at Boston University's School of Public Health and Slone Epidemiology Center have developed and evaluated a risk prediction model for breast cancer in Black women, suitable for use in primary care settings in the United States. The researchers described and evaluated the model in a recent report published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Related Stories

"Because US Black women have a disproportionately high rate of breast cancer deaths, improvement in early detection of breast cancer in this population is critical, especially in young Black women who have not yet reached the ages at which mammographic screening is typically begun," says study corresponding author Julie Palmer, a BU SPH professor of epidemiology, director of BU's Slone Epidemiology Center, and the Karin Grunebaum Professor in Cancer Research at the BU School of Medicine.

Palmer and colleagues used epidemiologic data from three case-control studies of Black women from various regions of the United States to build a new risk prediction model. They tested the model using 15 years of follow-up data from 51,798 participants in BU's Black Women's Health Study, and found that it was well-calibrated. Discriminatory accuracy, which reflects how well a model predicts risk for an individual woman, was similar to that of the most frequently used questionnaire-based breast cancer risk prediction models for white women-;and was most accurate for women under age 40.

The researchers say the online tool is simple to use through a website, and all the information required can be obtained from the women themselves with a few questions.

"This new tool for personalized prediction of breast cancer risk in Black women can be easily used by primary care providers to guide screening recommendations and/or referral for genetic testing, particularly for young Black women, thus leading to earlier diagnosis and reduced mortality," says Palmer.

Women can also use the tool themselves and input their own information to calculate their five-year breast cancer risk, says study senior author Ludovic Trinquart, a BU SPH adjunct associate professor of biostatistics and director of the Center for Clinical Trials at Tufts Medical Center.

"We believe that it's best to discuss breast cancer risk and screening with a healthcare provider, and our tool could help women have a part in shared decision-making," Trinquart says.

Source:

Boston University

Journal reference:

Palmer, J.R., et al. (2021) A Validated Risk Prediction Model for Breast Cancer in US Black Women. Journal of Clinical Oncology. doi.org/10.1200/JCO.21.01236.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New treatment for HPV-associated oropharynx cancer leads to excellent disease control, less side effects
Diet-associated molecules in the gut are linked with aggressive prostate cancer
Targeted drug shows promising activity in kidney cancer patients with brain metastases
Cancer patients have impaired antibody responses to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
Genetic biomarker test predicts how men with high-risk prostate cancer will respond to treatment
Ensemble-based machine learning algorithms accurately predict anti-cancer drug responses
Lung cancer-associated fibroblasts could guide the design of personalized treatments
Men with Stage IV breast cancer who are receptive to systemic therapy benefit from surgery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New mechanisms for treating impregnable KRAS mutant cancers with statins