Study examines benefits of SGLT2 inhibitors in individuals with type 1 diabetes

In addition to lowering blood sugar levels, diabetes drugs called sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors can provide kidney- and cardiovascular-related benefits for people with type 2 diabetes. A recent study examined whether such benefits are also experienced by individuals with type 1 diabetes. The findings will be presented online at ASN Kidney Week 2021 November 4–November 7.

The study applied the Steno Type 1 Risk Engines, validated prediction models for cardiovascular disease and kidney failure in people with type 1 diabetes, to 3,660 adults with type 1 diabetes who were treated from 2001 to 2016. Use of SGLT2 inhibitors was linked with a 6.1% lower risk of cardiovascular disease over 5 years (with up to an 11.1% lower risk in individuals with signs of kidney disease) and with a 5.3% lower risk of kidney failure (with up to a 7.6% lower risk in those with signs of kidney disease).

In our study, we have shown significant risk reductions for cardiovascular disease and kidney failure with SGLT2 inhibitor treatment in type 1 diabetes. Our model provides an estimate of benefit that may balance the risks associated with use of SGLT2 inhibitors in type 1 diabetes." Elisabeth Stougaard, PhD, Lead Author, Steno Diabetes Center, Copenhagen

Study: "Sodium–glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors as adjunct therapy for type 1 diabetes and the benefit on cardiovascular and renal disease evaluated by Steno risk engines"