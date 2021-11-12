CDC's NIOSH to host a special virtual event on the mental health of critical health workforce

What: CDC's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) will host a special virtual event with NIOSH Director Dr. John Howard, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, and other national experts from labor and medicine on the mental health of the nation's critical health workforce.

Workers providing health services face many on-the-job challenges that can lead to work-related stress. For many of the more than 20 million health workers in the U.S., the COVID-19 pandemic has also led to new and worsening mental health concerns, including burnout, compassion fatigue, depression, anxiety, substance use disorders and suicidal ideation. These concerns affect each worker's overall health, job performance, and ultimately, patient care and safety.

Related Stories

Now is the time to take action to improve the mental health and well-being of America's health workers and create sustainable change for the next generation to follow. The panel will:

  • Discuss the current crisis and the impact of the pandemic
  • Explore the specific challenges facing the nation's health workers and what is needed to design a better work experience for this workforce
  • Highlight current efforts and introduce NIOSH's 5-part plan to tackle the growing public health crisis.


When: Thursday, November 18, 2021

2:30–3:30 p.m. ET

Who: John Howard, M.D., Director, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy, M.D., M.B.A., U.S. Surgeon General

Elizabeth Royal, Director, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) National Nurse Alliance

Lotte Dyrbye, M.D., Co-Director, Mayo Clinic Program on Physician Well-Being

Where: Join via Zoom

Register in advance: https://cdc.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/1916355196079/WN_5Gpu-DhBShSFnq3pUEbQAQexternal icon

A recording of the webinar will be available on the NIOSH website at a later date.

Source:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

'Theta activity' in the brain found to be divergent for people with mental health conditions
Study shows sustained deterioration of mental health in UK across COVID pandemic
Mental health problems are common among smokers and adults with substance use disorders, study finds
A Judge takes his mental health struggles public
As workers struggle with pandemic’s impact, employers expand mental health benefits
Study finds link between prior poor mental health and higher COVID-19 infection rates
Research shows link between exercise and better mental health
Less physical activity and more screen time impact children's mental health during the pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Treating Depression with an App

News-Medical talks to Dr. Mann and Dr. Shah about the Columbia Psychiatry Pathways app and its purpose of improving the treatment of depression.

Treating Depression with an App

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Mental health determinants during COVID pandemic pregnancies in the U.K.