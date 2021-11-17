New method to identify potential false-positive COVID-19 results

Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have developed and tested a process to identify potential false-positive COVID-19 results. The method, used at MU Health Care, could help other laboratories prevent unnecessary quarantining and repeated testing of people who are not actually infected.

COVID-19 testing is an important tool for managing the virus during the pandemic, and reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing is the most widely used method. But while this type of test is considered reliable, it is associated with a small number of false positive results, most easily recognized in asymptomatic, nonexposed patients.

False positive diagnoses have important implications for patient management. False positives may lead to inappropriate quarantine, delay of other necessary medical treatment or transfer to a COVID-19 ward."

Lester Layfield, MD, professor of pathology and anatomical sciences and director of the Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory

Related Stories

To help ensure the accuracy of positive tests, Layfield developed a protocol for repeat testing of all positive results involving asymptomatic and unexposed patients, and in all cases in which a specimen with a positive result was located in a testing well next to another specimen with a high virus load.

Layfield and his team of researchers implemented the quality control protocol in September 2020. Over an eight-week period, 24,717 RT-PCR tests were performed. Of those, 6,251 came from asymptomatic patients. In that group, 288 specimens initially returned a positive result. A second test revealed 20 of these to be false positives.

"Retesting of positive results from asymptomatic individuals revealed some technologist errors but also contamination from positive specimens in adjacent specimen wells," Layfield said. "This study should alert the laboratory testing community of the possibility of false positive COVID-19 tests."

Source:

University of Missouri-Columbia

Journal reference:

Layfield, L.J., et al. (2021) SARS-CoV-2 detection by reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction testing: Analysis of false positive results and recommendations for quality control measures. Pathology - Research and Practice. doi.org/10.1016/j.prp.2021.153579.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 antibody transfer into breastmilk
Evidence that mild and even asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection can lead to sustained immune activation
Increased risk of breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 infection with ChAdOx1 compared to BNT162b2 vaccine
Vaccinated patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Norway spend fewer days in the hospital
Mechanisms and strategies for antibody binding and escape in SARS-CoV-2
Research on SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections shows the danger posed by Delta
Immune responses with and without previous SARS-CoV-2 infection following single BNT162b2 vaccine dose
SARS-CoV-2 replicates in human placenta with release of infectious viral particles

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Treating Depression with an App

News-Medical talks to Dr. Mann and Dr. Shah about the Columbia Psychiatry Pathways app and its purpose of improving the treatment of depression.

Treating Depression with an App

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Can COVID-19 vaccination lead to neurological complications?