Vivo Surgical’s KLARO™ provides unparalleled illumination of surgical cavities

Vivo Surgical’s KLARO™ in vivo lighting device is designed to revolutionize surgical illumination and provide a clearer view of surgical cavities. Developed in partnership with SingHealth – Singapore’s largest group of healthcare institutions – and Panasonic Lighting (Europe), this innovative LED light solution solves many of the problems associated with traditional operating theatre lighting and personal headlights.

Inadequate surgical lighting has been identified as one of the key challenges in operating theatres, particularly in complex open procedures involving deep or narrow surgical cavities. KLARO is designed specifically to eliminate this issue, giving a better view of the surgical site while eliminating the ergonomic problems associated with headtorches. The flexible LED tip offers four lighting intensities, with a compact, 4.6 mm diameter to make it easy to position during surgery, ensuring wide-angle illumination.

The single-use KLARO has been developed specifically for surgical use, offering up to four hours of consistent in vivo illumination while maintaining a safe operating temperature of below 38 °C/100°F. The FDA registered, CE certified device clips easily onto surgical drapes, with a long light strip to allow effective hands-free positioning of the light within the surgical cavity. It can also be used to transform any existing surgical retractor into a lit one using the supplied silicone retractor loops, offering seamless integration with existing instruments to minimize workflow disruption. This innovative, cost-effective solution – which is already being used in oncology, gynaecology, head and neck, and general surgery in over 20 countries – is helping to improve patient outcomes and accelerate recovery times by minimizing the size of surgical incisions, as well as relieving eye fatigue and ergonomic issues faced by surgeons.

As a clinician-driven company, Vivo Surgical is always looking to further expand the application of its novel lighting solutions, and is keen to enter into new collaborative ventures and distribution partnerships worldwide. In particular, the company is currently seeking partners with expertise in operating room consumables. For further information, contact [email protected] or visit www.vivo-surgical.com

About Vivo Surgical

Vivo Surgical is a clinically-driven, patient-centric innovator and manufacturer in surgical technology and robotics. Headquartered in Singapore, our unique products target the medical needs of the world through innovative applications of science & technology. ISO 13485 certified with international accreditations awarded such as the US FDA, European CE mark and Singaporean HSA, the company's proprietary technologies encompass fields such as deep-cavity in vivo surgical LED lighting, flexible nasopharyngoscopy and minimally-invasive robotic surgery.