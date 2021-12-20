New €8 million multiyear contribution agreement signed to support equitable access for health products

On 16 December 2021 the Government of Belgium and WHO signed a new €8 million multiyear contribution agreement for the period 2021-2025, to support increasing global equitable access to health products and health technologies globally. This contribution will focus on equitable access for health products related to the current pandemic, and health products related to other communicable and non-communicable diseases. Through this support, the Belgium government will facilitate technology transfer through the mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub and work on increasing regulatory capacity and fair pricing.

WHO is very grateful to the Government of Belgium for their continued commitment to ensuring universal health coverage. Throughout its partnership with WHO and the programmes it supports, Belgium has taken a leading role in supporting technology transfer and in improve regulatory capacity which are essential to achieve equitable access to health care for all." Ms Leen Meulenbergs, Director of WHO's Department of Strategic Engagement

Belgium is already a co-sponsor of the Solidarity Call to Action. Its support for the COVID Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) and the mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub comes at a critical juncture. Engaging support for innovative approaches to increasing access to health products is challenging given the complexity of the global health landscape. By leading the way in developing new ways to deliver health equity, Belgium is encouraging other partners to follow, and charting a new path in global health leadership.

Belgium is the first member state to provide a first significant contribution to C-TAP.