Researchers develop nanotherapeutic drug to prevent cancer from spreading to the liver

Physician researchers from UT Southwestern Medical Center have developed an innovative nanotherapeutic drug that prevents cancer from spreading to the liver in mice.

The new liver-specific microRNA drug, developed by a team led by Andrew Wang, M.D., is a promising candidate for drug companies that developed messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for COVID-19, because of similarities in these RNA agents.

"This might be one ray of hope that comes out of the pandemic," said Dr. Wang, Professor, Radiation Oncology, and author of a rodent-based study published in the journal Cancer Research.

Related Stories

"It takes major funding and resources to develop nanoparticles that can deliver nucleic acids such as mRNA and miRNA. Before the development of COVID-19 vaccines, the cost was prohibitive. But now that several platforms have been developed and approved, these platforms/nanoparticles can be utilized for other applications such as what we developed in in mice models in my lab," added Dr. Wang, Radiation Oncology's Associate Vice Chair for Research, and member of the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The study drug's core was made by complexing miR-122 with calcium phosphate, and lipids were wrapped around the core to make the nanoparticle. The drug delivers the miR-122 into hepatocytes, which make them "healthier" by helping prevent cancer cells from establishing themselves in the liver. Although the drug has only been tested in mice, it is a valued advance in the fight against cancer, as up to 70 percent of people with conditions like colorectal cancer eventually develop liver metastases.

Liver metastases are second only to lung metastases, so new therapeutics in this area are an urgent need in oncology. Dr. Wang's study is promising because it showed minimal toxicity."

Carlos L. Arteaga, M.D., Director of the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, who holds The Lisa K. Simmons Distinguished Chair in Comprehensive Oncology

Source:

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Journal reference:

Sendi, H., et al. (2022) Nanoparticle Delivery of miR-122 Inhibits Colorectal Cancer Liver Metastasis. Cancer Research. doi.org/10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2269.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New pioneering test helps predict the spread of deadly skin cancer
Metabolic vulnerabilities in malignant cells may lead to new breast cancer therapies
Skin-related side effects may be an indicator that the cancer medications are working
New type of blood test can be used to detect cancers as well as metastatic disease
Researchers implement and evaluate an educational intervention for prostate cancer
Addition of hormone therapy to radiotherapy treatments improves survival in prostate cancer patients
Non-invasive, novel urinary miRNA biomarker panel for colorectal cancer diagnosis
New study reveals why obesity increases the risk of developing cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

How has COVID-19 Impacted our Economy?

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Professor Adam Rose and his research team about how direct behavioral responses to COVID-19 have impacted the US economy.

How has COVID-19 Impacted our Economy?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows AI systems can accurately identify and grade prostate cancer