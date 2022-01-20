Scientists explore the possibility of Omicron ending the COVID-19 pandemic

Since the first case of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus has evolved into more infectious and deadly variants, for example with the spread of Delta and Omicron.

Study: Will the COVID-19 pandemic end with the Delta and Omicron variants? Image Credit: G.Tbov/ShutterstockStudy: Will the COVID-19 pandemic end with the Delta and Omicron variants? Image Credit: G.Tbov/Shutterstock

A new analysis, published in the journal Environmental Chemistry Letters, parses out what scientists currently know about Delta and predicts what the end of the pandemic might look like.

Background

In mid-July, declining COVID-19 cases picked back up with more than a million new cases across Europe and 370,000 new cases in the United States. China had maintained less than 500 weekly coronavirus cases but also began seeing new cases close to two thousand.

The emergence of Delta brought a second wave of cases from March to May 2021. In the week of September 18, Delta made up 99.9% of cases in the United States. As of December 2021, 176 countries have reported Delta-related infections.

The universal spread of Delta is due to new mutations that promote faster transmission than the original SARS-CoV2 strain. Delta has seven mutations on its spike protein along with five connected amino acids that create an amino acid chain called the furin cleavage site. When the variant evolved, the proline on the furin cleavage site was replaced with arginine, reducing the acidity of the sequence. It also made Delta more effective in cutting up spike proteins for viral replication and infectivity into host cells.

Compared to other SARS-CoV-2 variants where 50% of the spike protein invades cells, Delta uses up 75%.

The L452R mutation also optimizes Delta’s infectivity by enhancing interactions between the spike protein and the ACE2 receptor. Other spike protein mutations help evade the immune response by making it harder to detect antigenic regions of the receptor-binding protein. These changes likely explain the decreased vaccine effectiveness towards Delta.

Vaccine effectiveness towards Delta

Related Stories

Vaccines are the most effective tool to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. With Delta, vaccine effectiveness decreased and some breakthrough infections were reported in vaccinated individuals. However, it did not disappear completely.

Clinical trial data showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were 88% effective against Delta. The AstraZeneca vaccine was 67% effective. Another study looking at China’s two-dose coronavirus vaccine showed overall effectiveness of 59% against Delta.

It was concluded that, although their effectiveness rates decreased to some extent, the current vaccines developed for SARS-CoV-2 still provide considerable protection against the Delta variant,” explained the team.

Projected future after Delta

Delta is one of five SARS-CoV-2 variants labeled by the World Health Organization as variants of concern. SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus which is commonly known to have high mutation rates.

Since the article’s publication, scientists have found 407 distinct lineages of SARS-CoV-2 variants. Two in particular, B.1.617.2.1 and Lambda, have mutations that enhance their ability to evade detection from neutralizing antibodies. Their immune escape ability is projected to be greater than the current Delta variant.

Another variant known as ‘Delta Plus’ is also making its rounds in the United Kingdom. Compared to the original Delta variant, Delta Plus is estimated to be 10% more transmissible.

With the original SARS-CoV-2 and associated variants circulating across the globe, the estimated number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide has been at least 3 million per week since the start of July 2021.

SARS-CoV-2 is predicted to have 50% higher mutation rates than previous estimates. The authors of the paper warn that if the world does not limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, the virus will continue to evolve and make it even more difficult to contain.

There is a possibility that the virus may develop a new mutation that renders current vaccines ineffective. As seen with Omicron, this possibility is closer than ever.

Omicron was discovered in late November 2021 and quickly designated a variant of concern for its high number of mutations involved in infectivity and immune evasion. With 32 spike protein mutations, Omicron has caused a surge of reinfections and infections in fully vaccinated individuals.

The authors advise getting vaccinated and to continue wearing a face mask. More research is also needed to look at any changes in SARS-CoV-2 routes of transmission and in developing variant-specific boosters.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Jocelyn Solis-Moreira

Written by

Jocelyn Solis-Moreira

Jocelyn Solis-Moreira graduated with a Bachelor's in Integrative Neuroscience, where she then pursued graduate research looking at the long-term effects of adolescent binge drinking on the brain's neurochemistry in adulthood.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Solis-Moreira, Jocelyn. (2022, January 20). Scientists explore the possibility of Omicron ending the COVID-19 pandemic. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 20, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220120/Scientists-explore-the-possibility-of-Omicron-ending-the-COVID-19-pandemic.aspx.

  • MLA

    Solis-Moreira, Jocelyn. "Scientists explore the possibility of Omicron ending the COVID-19 pandemic". News-Medical. 20 January 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220120/Scientists-explore-the-possibility-of-Omicron-ending-the-COVID-19-pandemic.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Solis-Moreira, Jocelyn. "Scientists explore the possibility of Omicron ending the COVID-19 pandemic". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220120/Scientists-explore-the-possibility-of-Omicron-ending-the-COVID-19-pandemic.aspx. (accessed January 20, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Solis-Moreira, Jocelyn. 2022. Scientists explore the possibility of Omicron ending the COVID-19 pandemic. News-Medical, viewed 20 January 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220120/Scientists-explore-the-possibility-of-Omicron-ending-the-COVID-19-pandemic.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study confirms waning immunity in adolescents following two doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
Transmission of Omicron in a quarantine hotel between two vaccinated individuals across a corridor
Analysis of COVID vaccine breakthrough infections in highly vaccinated Israel
Wastewater-based epidemiology to predict emerging new SARS-CoV-2 variants
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron has similar infectious viral load to Delta
Study suggests vaccinated Omicron cases are unlikely to shed infectious virus 10 days after diagnosis or symptom onset
Cannabinoids may prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2, including variants
Immune responses in Omicron breakthrough COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

How has COVID-19 Impacted our Economy?

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Professor Adam Rose and his research team about how direct behavioral responses to COVID-19 have impacted the US economy.

How has COVID-19 Impacted our Economy?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study evaluates acute and long-term adverse events following immunization with COVID-19 Moderna vaccine