Study highlights the risk of kidney disease and obesity in people with type 1 diabetes

People with type 1 diabetes should be screened regularly for obesity and chronic kidney disease, according to a study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Almost half of the adults in the United States have obesity, a chronic progressive disease characterized by an individual having an excess of body fat. Obesity is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and people with obesity are at an increased risk for many serious diseases and health conditions such as diabetes, heart and liver disease. Obesity is a main risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes, but it has not been previously seen as a major complication in type 1 diabetes.

In type 1 diabetes, the body completely stops making insulin. In type 2 diabetes, the body produces insulin, but the cells do not respond to insulin as well as they should and later in the disease often do not make enough insulin. Type 2 diabetes is more likely to occur in people who are over the age of 40, overweight, and have a family history of diabetes, although more and more younger people, are developing type 2 diabetes.

Our study shows that obesity rates in adults with type 1 diabetes are increasing and mirror the rates in the general adult population. Our research also highlights the high risk of kidney disease in people with type 1 diabetes. Kidney disease is often considered more common in people with type 2 diabetes, but our data shows adults with type 1 diabetes actually had a higher risk of kidney disease than those with type 2."

Elizabeth Selvin, PhD, MPH, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and John Hopkins University

The researchers studied data from 4,060 people with type 1 diabetes and 135,458 people with type 2 diabetes from the Pennsylvania based Geisinger Health System between 2004-2018. They found 37% of people with type 1 diabetes had obesity, and the prevalence of kidney disease was higher in people with type 1 diabetes than those with type 2 after adjusting for age differences (16% vs. 9% in 2018).

"Our results highlight the need for interventions to prevent weight gain and end-stage kidney disease in people with type 1 diabetes," Selvin said.

Source:

The Endocrine Society

Journal reference:

Wallace, A. S., et al. (2022) Obesity and Chronic Kidney Disease in US Adults With Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. doi.org/10.1210/clinem/dgab927.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Intense, regular walking may help prevent Type 2 diabetes among 70 and 80 year olds
New approach to help diabetes patients maintain healthy glucose levels
Blocking an enzyme activity inside fat cells can reduce obesity in mice
Lucky genes can help lower risk of diseases in people with obesity
Subcutaneous nanotherapy can make immunomodulation more effective in people with type 1 diabetes
DPP4 protein: The connection between severe COVID-19 and diabetes
New method may help make immunomodulation more effective in individuals with Type 1 diabetes
Study examines the association of race and ethnicity with initiation of newer diabetes medications

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

We speak to Professor Heather Stapleton and Dr. Nicholas Herkert about their latest research that led to the discovery of high levels of PFAS in anti-fogging sprays.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Estrogen-activated neurocircuit in females provide anti-obesity benefits