NYU Langone Health continues to expand its services on Long Island

NYU Langone Health continues to build its breadth and depth of services on Long Island, enhancing local access to high-quality care with the recent addition of a new location, new providers, and several specialties:

  • Richard A. Schoor, MD, at NYU Langone Urology Associates—Smithtown, offers routine and specialized urologic care, including treatment for conditions that may contribute to male infertility.
  • Bradley M. Morganstern, MD, specializes in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome, and sees patients at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success and NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage.
  • Thomas A. Riolo, DO, has joined the physical medicine and rehabilitation team at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success.
  • Physical therapy is now available at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in a new rehabilitation space. Services are provided by our highly trained physical therapists who are part of NYU Langone's Rusk Rehabilitation.
  • Breast, head and neck, and orthopedic surgery, pediatric, pulmonology, and sports medicine care is now available at NYU Langone Medical Associates—Riverhead.

We invest in the health of our communities by bringing our clinical expertise to where our patients live and work. Individuals are more likely to schedule and keep their appointments when care is convenient, which is why we always search for opportunities to bolster our network."

Andrew Rubin, senior vice president of clinical affairs and ambulatory care, NYU Langone

NYU Langone

Tags:

