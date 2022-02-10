Development of QCC-targeting therapeutic agents may lead to new cancer treatments

Announcing a new review article publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Quiescent cancer cells (QCCs) reversibly reside in G0 phase, thus allowing them to survive chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which generally target proliferating cells. Surviving QCCs may re-proliferate, and consequently result in cancer progression, recurrence, and metastasis. Therefore, understanding the key players governing QCC survival and activation is crucial for developing QCC-targeting agents.

The authors of this article present an overview of the mechanisms underlying the regulation of QCC status and recent advances in the development of QCC-targeting therapeutic agents and their underlying mechanisms. The development of effective therapeutic modalities that target QCCs may enable new cancer treatments to prevent cancer progression and recurrence.