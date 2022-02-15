Study to determine the best ways for supporting stroke patients' families

A new study has been designed to determine the best ways to support an entire family unit after a parent has a stroke.

Dr Brooke Ryan, recipient of a Stroke Foundation Seed grant. Image Credit: Stroke Foundation

Dr Brooke Ryan from the University of Technology Sydney will develop an intervention to assist families using a $69,650 Seed Grant she received as part of the Stroke Foundation 2022 Research Grants program, announced today.

The funding comes amid a rise in the number of young adults experiencing strokes.

Dr Ryan said in reality, stroke affects more than the stroke survivor.

Everyone, including children, can be affected by the consequences of parental stroke. Behavioural and psychological problems including stress, anxiety, depression and anger are common. Parents with stroke and their families are an extremely vulnerable group, with considerable unmet needs, and are at significant risk of poor family functioning. Survivors of stroke and their spouses have told us they want services to better support family adjustment, parenting, and their children’s specific needs.” Dr Brooke Ryan, recipient of a Stroke Foundation Seed grant.

Dr Ryan’s team will develop family-focused interventions in this project by working closely with survivors and their families along with stroke clinicians and services to determine what support should look like and how it should be delivered.

“We want to ensure the intervention has age-appropriate resources for children aged less than 18 years as well as the stroke survivor and treating team,” Dr Ryan added.

“We also want to better support parents with stroke-related communication and cognitive disabilities, who are often neglected from research.”

Stroke Foundation Research Advisory Committee Chair Professor Amanda Thrift said this is an important area of study, with approximately 15 percent of all strokes affecting younger adults.

“We all know raising a family, running a household and working is a juggle, but stroke can put additional pressure on relationships and cause significant challenges on a daily basis and in the long term,’’ Professor Thrift said.

“There is a critical need to find ways to enhance recovery to benefit all. Research holds the key.”

Three Seed Grants were offered in the Stroke Foundation’s 2022 Research Grant Program for early and early-mid career researchers to help address evidence and implementation gaps in stroke prevention, treatment, and recovery. Information on the other grants and the inaugural Lady Marigold Southey Aphasia Research Grant here.

Stroke Foundation has awarded almost $5.6 million to more than 200 researchers since 2008 as part of its research program.