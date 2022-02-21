Health Secretary statement on additional COVID-19 booster jabs from spring

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

"Thanks to our COVID-19 vaccination rollout, we are already the freest country in Europe. It has saved countless lives, reduced pressure on the NHS and is allowing us to learn to live with the virus.

"Today I have accepted the advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to offer, from spring, an additional COVID-19 booster jab to people aged 75 years and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed. All four parts of the UK intend to follow the JCVI's advice.

"Following the JCVI's advice, I have asked the NHS to prepare to offer those eligible a vaccine from around six months after their last dose and they will set out further details in due course.

"We know immunity to COVID-19 begins to wane over time. That's why we're offering a spring booster to those people at higher risk of serious COVID-19 to make sure they maintain a high level of protection. It's important that everyone gets their top-up jabs as soon as they're eligible.

"The JCVI will keep under review whether the booster programme should be extended to further at-risk groups.

"This is a national mission - the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones and I urge everybody to get your jabs as soon as you can. For anyone who is yet to get a booster, come forward to Get Boosted Now."