Health Secretary statement on additional COVID-19 booster jabs from spring

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

"Thanks to our COVID-19 vaccination rollout, we are already the freest country in Europe. It has saved countless lives, reduced pressure on the NHS and is allowing us to learn to live with the virus.

"Today I have accepted the advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to offer, from spring, an additional COVID-19 booster jab to people aged 75 years and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed. All four parts of the UK intend to follow the JCVI's advice.

Related Stories

"Following the JCVI's advice, I have asked the NHS to prepare to offer those eligible a vaccine from around six months after their last dose and they will set out further details in due course.

"We know immunity to COVID-19 begins to wane over time. That's why we're offering a spring booster to those people at higher risk of serious COVID-19 to make sure they maintain a high level of protection. It's important that everyone gets their top-up jabs as soon as they're eligible.

"The JCVI will keep under review whether the booster programme should be extended to further at-risk groups.

"This is a national mission - the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones and I urge everybody to get your jabs as soon as you can. For anyone who is yet to get a booster, come forward to Get Boosted Now."

Source:

GOV.UK

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The effect of COVID-19 vaccination on long COVID symptoms
Study suggests non-classical inhibition of TBK1/IKKε is protective against severe COVID-19 immunopathology in vivo
Study explores rapid SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing to help reduce hospital-acquired COVID-19 infections
Study suggests tea polyphenols may modulate COVID-19 via intestinal microbiota
Case ascertainment of myocarditis following COVID-19 booster vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine boosters shown to confer protection against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant
mRNA COVID-19 vaccine shown to induce afucosylated antibodies in individuals without prior SARS-CoV-2 exposure
Smartphone-based COVID-19 detection system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Smartphone-based COVID-19 detection system

In this interview, we speak to Professor Michael Mahan about his latest research which aimed to bring low-cost, state-of-the-art diagnostics to resource-limited settings.

Smartphone-based COVID-19 detection system

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Changes in the brain cortex of COVID-19 patients associated with inflammatory biomarkers