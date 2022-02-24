Medications for epilepsy-like signals during coma do not aid in recovery

Ten to twenty percent of the patients admitted to the intensive care (ICU) after cardiac arrest and resuscitation shows signs of brain activity that appears like epilepsy. For a long time, it was unclear if anti-epileptic medication could help better recovery.

So, part of the patients received this medication and part of them didn't. Now, a largescale study done between 2014 and 2021, proofs that medication makes no sense: it doesn't help recovery, even makes a longer stay on the ICU necessary. The research was done by a group of eleven hospitals. The researchers, led by Professor Jeannette Hofmeijer of the University of Twente and Rijnstate Hospital in Arnhem, publish their findings in theNew England Journal of Medicine.

About 5000 patients in The Netherlands need a stay at the intensive care unit, after cardiac arrest and resuscitation. They are in a coma then. The cardiac arrest, by then, may have damaged the brain to such an extent that half of the patients will not recover from coma. The other half will also have permanent damage, for example of memory functions. Predicting if a patient will get awake and what his or her prospects will be, is a huge challenge. One of the instruments used for this is continuous evaluation of the brain signals using EEG (electroencephalography).

'Continuous epilepsy'

Related Stories

In ten to twenty percent of coma patients something unexpected happens. The EEG shows signs of epilepsy: not like an attack, but like continuous activity. It is known that this type of brain activity points to serious brain damage with bad prospects. For a long time, it was unclear if anti-epileptic medication would help improve the outcome. This resulted in one doctor prescribing the medication, while another didn't. From a large study in 11 medical centers in The Netherlands and Belgium, among 172 patients between 2014 and 2021, the conclusion is now that anti-epileptic medication does not give better recovery. The adverse effect is that patients need to stay longer at the ICU: for the patient an undesired situation, and it puts extra pressure on the health care system.

Apart from these continuous epileptic signals, a small group of patients show signs of a typical epileptic seizure: not continuous signals, but a short and heavy attack. Anti-epileptics could help in these situations, but this still needs further research. The results from the study that is now published, are essential for decision making at the ICU and can take away part of the uncertainties the family of the patient has to deal with.

The trial was called TELSTAR: Treatment of Electroencephalographic Status epilepticus After cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. The research was made possible by the Dutch Epilepsy Fund ('EpilepsieNL'). Jeannette Hofmeijer is Professor of Neurophysiology at the University of Twente and neurologist at Rijnstate Hospital in Arnhem.

Source:

University of Twente

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research identifies differences between Omicron lineages BA.1 and BA.2
Study identifies neurons that fire specifically during mathematical operations
Looking into the long-COVID brain
Changes in the brain cortex of COVID-19 patients associated with inflammatory biomarkers
Study reveals new physiological mechanisms linking chronic pain to disrupted eating behavior
Regulating inflammation in Alzheimer's disease using a nanocleaner
Research shows the impact of accessory genes deletion in SARS-CoV-2 evolution
NYU Langone Health awarded $8 million NIH grant to develop implantable device to study epileptic seizures

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

firefly; Accelerating Genomics Research

In this interview, we speak to Paul Lomax from SPT Labtech about their new firefly platform and how it will help to accelerate genomics research.

firefly; Accelerating Genomics Research

Smartphone-based COVID-19 detection system

In this interview, we speak to Professor Michael Mahan about his latest research which aimed to bring low-cost, state-of-the-art diagnostics to resource-limited settings.

Smartphone-based COVID-19 detection system

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study offers a new, effective therapeutic option against glioblastoma