Potential molecular and clinical biomarkers of COVID-19 severity

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) first emerged in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to nearly every country in the world. Initially, the lack of available treatments and tests for the disease forced many countries to enact costly and restrictive measures to prevent the rapid transmission of the disease. These included mandatory face masks, social distancing laws, and even the introduction of full lockdowns/stay-at-home orders.

Study: Molecular and Clinical Prognostic Biomarkers of COVID-19 Severity and Persistence. Image Credit: Fotomay/Shutterstock
Study: Molecular and Clinical Prognostic Biomarkers of COVID-19 Severity and Persistence. Image Credit: Fotomay/Shutterstock

While mass vaccination programs in developed nations have helped curb the severity of the disease, threats remain from emerging variants, and developing nations have struggled to achieve the necessary nationwide vaccination levels to pass the herd immunity threshold. However, scientists continue to study the disease to help healthcare workers and patients. In an article published in Pathogens, researchers have reviewed the currently published data examining the potential molecular and clinical biomarkers of COVID-19 severity.

The review

Changes in cell populations have been often linked to disease severity, including changes such as lymphopenia, increases in neutrophil count/neutrophil to lymphocyte ratio (NLR), higher levels of white blood cells (WBCs), and thrombocytopenia. Inflammatory markers found in the blood have also repeatedly been found to rise in cases that end with a worse outcome. In those that do not survive, it is typical to see high levels of D-dimer, PT, alanine transaminase (ALT), and quick reductions in the levels of fibrinogen, while elevated levels of IL-6, IL-10, ESR, and PCT indicate that the patient is likely to progress to more severe disease.

The proportion of neutrophils in COVID-19 patients is another factor that can provide insight into the severity of COVID-19. Patients hospitalized with severe disease have higher levels of CD16low and CD16int than mild and moderate cases. Classical and immature monocytes such as CD14+ or CD14++CD16- are often seen in more severe cases, and higher proportions of CD1aCD14+ and other monocytes that express ALCAM are associated with patients that will suffer from an adverse reaction within 30 days.

Related Stories

Severe patients also tend to show decreased natural killer cell populations upon hospital admission - but there is a significant increase in natural killer cells activated. As expected with an inflammatory disease, elevated proportions of B cells are often seen in severe or critical disease patients.

Viral titers are normally higher in severe viral disease, and COVID-19 infection follows this pattern. Higher RNA loads are significantly higher in the plasma of patients that do not survive compared to other patients, with non-survivors averaging around 1,587copies/mL of the N1 region and 2,798 copies/mL of the N2 region, while survivors showed viral loads of 574 copies/mL and 523 copies/mL, respectively. Other studies found that genes encoding the regions of IgA1, IgA2, IgG1, and IgG2 were upregulated in plasma B cells in severe patients.

COVID-19 patients who need admission to the ICU show different gene expression levels compared to milder cases, specifically showing upregulation of ELANE, OLFM4, MPO, RETN, ARG1, CD177, S100A12. Many of these are associated with granulocytes or granulocyte activation. Further investigation of the granulocyte transcriptome in the day following hospitalization revealed upregulation of genes encoding matrix metallopeptidase 9/25 in neutrophils and macrophages - associated in severe patients with leukocyte migration to inflamed sites. CD15, S100A8/9, PADI4, NLRC4, MMP8, and MMP9 were also upregulated.

Gene ontology analysis further revealed differentially expressed genes in the regulation of the inflammatory responses, as well as the cellular response to IL-1 and tumor necrosis factor. Both IL1Beta and IL-6 show overexpression in severe cases of COVID-19 compared to milder disease, while the anti-inflammatory IL-10 is downregulated. Other patients reporting severe disease show high levels of TNF-alpha and CXCL10 that can remain high for weeks following infection - the original researchers suggested that this could be at least partially responsible for the difficulty in concentration seen in many 'long-COVID' patients.

Conclusion

The authors highlight that while the standard biomarkers found in blood tests can continue to act as effective biomarkers for the severity of infection with COVID-19, many alternate candidates exist, including cell population subsets and transcriptomic signatures. The dynamic changes in biomarker levels could be very useful for healthcare workers and COVID-19 researchers and could help both identify possible drug targets as well as potentially help to triage cases if another serious epidemic breaks out.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sam Hancock

Written by

Sam Hancock

Sam completed his MSci in Genetics at the University of Nottingham in 2019, fuelled initially by an interest in genetic ageing. As part of his degree, he also investigated the role of rnh genes in originless replication in archaea.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hancock, Sam. (2022, March 04). Potential molecular and clinical biomarkers of COVID-19 severity. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 04, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220304/Potential-molecular-and-clinical-biomarkers-of-COVID-19-severity.aspx.

  • MLA

    Hancock, Sam. "Potential molecular and clinical biomarkers of COVID-19 severity". News-Medical. 04 March 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220304/Potential-molecular-and-clinical-biomarkers-of-COVID-19-severity.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Hancock, Sam. "Potential molecular and clinical biomarkers of COVID-19 severity". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220304/Potential-molecular-and-clinical-biomarkers-of-COVID-19-severity.aspx. (accessed March 04, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hancock, Sam. 2022. Potential molecular and clinical biomarkers of COVID-19 severity. News-Medical, viewed 04 March 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220304/Potential-molecular-and-clinical-biomarkers-of-COVID-19-severity.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study suggests history of childhood traumas may increase the risk of long COVID
Researchers create model to explore SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta supremacy
Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron likely due to immune selective pressure
Melatonin as a safe and potentially life-saving treatment for COVID-19
How effective is mRNA vaccination in multiple myeloma patients?
mRNA vaccines found to generate neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant
A model for predicting the evolution of the Omicron wave
Novel respiratory model predicts mechanisms altered by SARS-CoV-2 variants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

In this interview, we speak to Professor Karsten Borgwardt and Professor Adrian Egli about their latest research that used AI to predict antibiotic resistance.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Immunity before and after the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in South Africa