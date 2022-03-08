Relationship satisfaction changes in the early COVID-19 phases

A recent article published in the PLoS ONE journal evaluated the relationship satisfaction among couples from different countries during the early stage of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected people worldwide causing an unprecedented global health and economic crisis. Couples were also impacted by the pandemic mainly due to significant lifestyle changes, such as remote work, closed childcare facilities and schools, travel bans, and loss of employment, among others. Besides the disruptions of daily life activities, looming uncertainty over the length and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, emotional exhaustions, health-related fear about self and loved ones were additional concerns. Several reports have stated that elevated external stress levels can decrease relationship satisfaction.

The study

The current study investigated whether relationship satisfaction between couples changed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic relative to their satisfaction retrospective to pre-pandemic times. The factors responsible for the (perceived) changes and the differential predictors and changes between cohabiting and non-cohabiting subjects were assessed. Participants were from 67 different nations including the United States (US), Italy, GSA (Germany, Switzerland, Austria) region, and the United Kingdom (UK). They were asked to complete an online questionnaire. The team initially recruited around 3,557 individuals but refining the sample resulted in 3,243 participants.

Relationship satisfaction was measured using the relationship assessment scale, a seven-item questionnaire for romantic relationships; additionally, a sexual satisfaction item was included. Respondents were asked to rate their relationship satisfaction on a five-point scale, across two time points viz., pre-pandemic (retrospective rating) and current time. An ‘experiences in close relationships questionnaire’ measured insecure, anxious, and avoidant attachments. The impact of mobility restrictions (on a scale of one to four) and the duration of restrictions were assessed. Furthermore, different pandemic-related troubles or worries were examined on a 10-point scale. The total number of hours spent outside in a week was also determined.

The changes perceived relative to pre-pandemic times were investigated. Specifically, the frequency of physical contact (scaled from -3 to +3, with zero meaning no change) and the frequency of conversations, arguing, sex, and joint activities (scaled from -4 to 4). Housing details were determined by asking about the size of the living area and house, access to private outdoor space, and the degree of privacy at home. Employment-related information such as job status (employed or not), changes like reduced working hours, loss of employment, etc., was also obtained.

Results

The authors observed reduced relationship satisfaction after the COVID-19 pandemic began relative to the pre-pandemic period. Cohabiting status impacted relationship satisfaction, i.e., non-cohabitants had decreased relationship satisfaction than cohabitants. As expected, sexual satisfaction was more strongly reduced than relationship satisfaction, particularly in non-cohabitants.

The reason for the high decline in sexual and relationship satisfaction in non-cohabitants could be due to restrictions in mobility reducing their shared time. The frequency of sex and joint activities was low among non-cohabitants. Conversely, cohabiting couples reported an increase in joint activities and conversations.

The authors noted that the decline in shared time was the (strongest) predictor for decreasing relationship satisfaction. Increased arguing was the second strongest predictor for the decrease in relationship satisfaction. Other predictors were pandemic-related worries, reduced working hours, anxious and avoidant attachment. Increased arguing was the main reason for the perceived reduction in the satisfaction of the relationship among cohabiting couples than non-cohabitants. Less time shared was the main factor associated with reduced relationship satisfaction for non-cohabitants.

Conclusions

The present study analyzed the relationship satisfaction after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and compared it retrospectively to the pre-COVID-19 period among cohabitants and non-cohabitants from different countries. The researchers reported that less time spent with the partner was related to low relationship satisfaction among the non-cohabiting individuals. Such changes perceived by cohabitants were minimal.

An insecure attachment rather than negative emotionality was associated with decreased relationship satisfaction. Moreover, the decline in sexual satisfaction in non-cohabiting individuals had negatively impacted relationship satisfaction, possibly due to the sexual abstinence enforced by mobility restrictions and travel bans.

The main factor limiting the study findings is the retrospective nature of the analysis, which introduces a comparison bias. Also, the study’s respondents are not representative of the general population and, on average, had a higher level of education than national levels, possibly underrating the pandemic-related impact on couples with a poor socio-economic status. Moreover, these findings are from the initial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. More research into the later pandemic period could provide a comprehensive picture of pandemic-related effects on close relationships.