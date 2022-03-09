Effective treatment for obstructive sleep apnea may reverse biological age acceleration

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects 22 million people in the U.S. and is linked to a higher risk of hypertension, heart attacks, stroke, diabetes and many other chronic conditions. But now researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have found that untreated OSA also accelerates the biological aging process and that appropriate treatment can slow or possibly reverse the trend.

Age acceleration testing involves a blood test that analyzes DNA and uses an algorithm to measure a person's biological age. The phenomenon of a person's biological age surpassing their chronological age is called "epigenetic age acceleration," and is linked to overall mortality and to chronic diseases.

Age acceleration isn't unique to OSA -; it can be caused by a variety of environmental factors like smoking, poor diet or pollution. In Western culture, it's not uncommon for people to experience epigenetic age acceleration, but we wanted to know how OSA affects systemic age acceleration compared to those who don't suffer from this condition."

Rene Cortese, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Child Health and the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health

Related Stories

Cortese's team studied 16 adult nonsmokers who were diagnosed with OSA and compared them to eight control subjects without the condition to assess the impact of OSA on epigenetic age acceleration over a one-year period. After a baseline blood test, the OSA group received continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment for one year before being tested again.

"Our results found that OSA-induced sleep disruptions and lower oxygen levels during sleep promoted faster biological age acceleration compared to the control group," Cortese said. "However, the OSA patients who adhered to CPAP showed a deceleration of the epigenetic age, while the age acceleration trends did not change for the control group. Our results suggest that biological age acceleration is at least partially reversible when effective treatment of OSA is implemented."

Cortese said the key to CPAP's success in slowing age acceleration is strong adherence to using the device for at least four hours per night. It's not clear how age acceleration will affect clinical outcomes and how it applies to other risk groups or children with OSA.

"Since children with OSA are treated differently from adults, this research raises a lot of questions," Cortese said. "We need to learn more about the mechanisms and the biology behind these findings. It's very exciting and thought-provoking research."

Source:

University of Missouri-Columbia

Journal reference:

Cortese, R., et al. (2022) Epigenetic age acceleration in obstructive sleep apnea is reversible with adherent treatment. European Respiratory Journal. doi.org/10.1183/13993003.03042-2021.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Increased levels of dopamine play an important role in transition to REM sleep, mice study suggests
Study describes how brain pulsation changes during sleep
Sleep apnea during pregnancy linked to the development of hypertension and metabolic syndrome
Study finds how genetic baggage can accumulate in the genomes of normal and mutant animals
Poor sleep increases severity of viral respiratory infections including COVID-19
Large study funded by $33.1 million grant focuses on risk and resilience in the aging brain
Study examines the effect of sevoflurane on sleep disturbance caused by systemic inflammation
MondoA protein delays cellular senescence and promotes longevity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study suggests link between sleep apnea and joint pain in postmenopausal women