CR Forum to honor Cleveland Clinic researcher with a 2022 Top Ten Clinical Research Achievement Award

Paul Marasco, PhD, Associate Staff, Department of Biomedical Engineering at Cleveland Clinic, will be honored with a 2022 Top Ten Clinical Research Achievement Award by the Clinical Research Forum (CR Forum). The awards honor groundbreaking achievements in clinical research from across the nation.

Dr. Marasco was honored for his research, published in Science Robotics, entitled "Neurorobotic fusion of prosthetic touch, kinesthesia, and movement in bionic upper limbs promotes intrinsic brain behaviors." In this study, Dr. Marasco and his team describe a first-of-its-kind bionic arm for patients with upper-limb amputations that allows wearers to function like a person without an amputation.

The team modified a standard-of-care prosthetic with a complex bionic system that combines motor control, touch and grip kinesthesia (the person's awareness of the hand opening and closing). The neural-machine interface connects with the wearer's limb nerves and enables patients to send nerve impulses from their brains to the prosthetic when they want to use or move it, and to receive physical information from the environment and relay it back to their brain through their nerves. It is the first system to test all three sensory and motor functions in a neural-machine interface at once in a prosthetic arm.

The research team also designed a suite of tasks reflective of basic, everyday behaviors that require hand and arm functionality. With these advanced evaluation tools, the researchers were able to assess how the performance of the bionic limb compared with that of able-bodied people and people with amputations who have traditional prosthetic devices.

These advanced metrics revealed that people with upper-limb amputations who use this bionic arm are now able to again "think" like an able-bodied person--to make judgments and decisions and calculate for their mistakes like a person with a natural limb. Revealing the benefits of advanced bionics in comparison to standard-of-care prosthetic options is a key requirement for effective translation of emerging technologies to clinical care.

Related Stories

"This research looks at providing the person with an intent of movement--of being able to control their limb essentially by thinking about it," said Dr. Marasco. "Then the limb itself provides the feedback through the movement of the hand and of the touch that it feels.

"Over the last decade or two, advancements in prosthetics have helped wearers to achieve better functionality and manage daily living on their own," said Dr. Marasco. "These findings are an important step towards providing people with amputation with complete restoration of natural arm function, which can help enable seamless reintegration back into daily life."

Dr. Marasco was nominated for the CR Forum award by Serpil Erzurum, MD, Chief Research & Academic Officer and Chair, Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute. As Dr. Erzurum stated in her nomination, "Dr. Marasco's study has great implications for improving outcomes and quality of life in wounded soldiers and veterans."

I am honored to receive the CR Forum 2022 Top 10 Clinical Research Achievement Award. It is my privilege to work under Dr. Erzurum's leadership and to be recognized for our work. We are grateful to the CR Forum for recognizing the importance of clinical research for positively impacting patient outcomes."

Paul Marasco, PhD, Associate Staff, Department of Biomedical Engineering at Cleveland Clinic

This study was funded in part by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a research and development arm of the Department of Defense.

Source:

Cleveland Clinic

Posted in: Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research aims to reduce dysphagia after stroke
US research reveals the role of Heparan Sulfate in obesity
Face masks can play a crucial role in reducing the spread of Covid infection
Research shows the impact of accessory genes deletion in SARS-CoV-2 evolution
COVID-19 research made easier with outbreak.info
Research says spill-over of SARS-CoV-2 from humans to cattle is possible
Research supports the need for a 3rd mRNA COVID vaccine in patients taking immunosuppressants
How have human organoids been used in research to study SARS-CoV-2?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Evaluating the Seven Components of Wisdom

In this interview, we speak to Professor Dilip Jeste about what 'wisdom' actually is, how it can be assessed, and what this can mean for our health.

Evaluating the Seven Components of Wisdom

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Discovery could open new doors in the field of blood pressure research