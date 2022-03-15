Moderate hyperglycemia associated with poor COVID-19 prognosis

In a recently published article in the journal Primary Care Diabetes, scientists have revealed that non-diabetic patients with moderate hyperglycemia are more likely to develop severe and fatal coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) than diabetic patients. In other words, moderate hyperglycemia can be regarded as a potential prognostic marker for poor COVID-19 outcomes.  

Study: Moderately hyperglycemia as an independent prognostic factor for the worse outcome of COVID-19. Image Credit: Proxima Studio/Shutterstock
Study: Moderately hyperglycemia as an independent prognostic factor for the worse outcome of COVID-19. Image Credit: Proxima Studio/Shutterstock

Background

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), several studies have been conducted to identify biological factors associated with poor COVID-19 prognosis. These studies have shown that increased levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), and D-dimer and decreased levels of platelet and lymphocytes are associated with poor disease prognosis.

Diabetes has been identified as one of the major comorbidities that increase the risk of severe COVID-19. In general, high blood glucose or hyperglycemia is known to have a bidirectional correlation with infectious diseases. While hyperglycemia impairs the immune system’s ability to fight invading pathogens, viral and bacterial infections induce insulin resistance and hyperglycemia by increasing the secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines and stress hormones.

In the current study, the scientists have evaluated COVID-19 prognosis in diabetic patients and non-diabetic patients with or without hyperglycemia.

Study design

The study was conducted on 822 symptomatic COVID-19 patients who were admitted to the hospital between March and October 2020. The patients were divided into three groups based on their blood glucose levels at the time of hospital admission.  

Related Stories

Of all patients, 315 were identified to have a history of diabetes, and thus, were considered as diabetic patients. Among non-diabetic patients, 394 had admission time blood glucose level of less than 140 mg/dl, and 113 had admission time blood glucose level of more than 140 mg/dl.

The impact of admission time blood glucose level on COVID-19-related mortality, intensive care unit (ICU) admission, and duration of hospital stay was evaluated in the three groups of patients.

Important observations

The initial analysis revealed a significant association between diabetes and mortality, ICU admission, and hospital stay. A similar correlation was also observed in non-diabetic patients with blood glucose of more than 140 mg/dl.

Regarding patients’ comorbidities and use of medications, significant differences were observed between the groups. Although more commonly observed in diabetic patients, these conditions showed similar prevalence in the other groups. Given their impact on COVID-19 prognosis, a separate set of analyses was conducted after adjusting for these conditions.

The findings revealed that compared to diabetic patients, non-diabetic patients with blood glucose levels more than 140 mg/dl have significantly higher rates of mortality and ICU admissions. Although diabetes correlated significantly with mortality and ICU admission, the impact was lower than a non-diabetic condition with blood glucose levels more than 140 mg/dl.

After adjusting for all conditions, no significant correlation between diabetes and longer hospital stay was observed. In addition, a significantly lower frequency of all tested prognostic factors (hospital stay, ICU admission, and death) was observed in non-diabetic patients with blood glucose level less than 140 mg/dl.

Study significance

The study reveals that the risk of severe and fatal COVID-19 is significantly higher in non-diabetic patients with moderate hyperglycemia compared to that in diabetic patients.

Based on the study findings, the scientists suggest that moderate hyperglycemia (blood glucose level >140 mg/dl) can be regarded as an independent predictor of poor COVID-19 outcome.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. (2022, March 15). Moderate hyperglycemia associated with poor COVID-19 prognosis. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 15, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220315/Moderate-hyperglycemia-associated-with-poor-COVID-19-prognosis.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "Moderate hyperglycemia associated with poor COVID-19 prognosis". News-Medical. 15 March 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220315/Moderate-hyperglycemia-associated-with-poor-COVID-19-prognosis.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "Moderate hyperglycemia associated with poor COVID-19 prognosis". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220315/Moderate-hyperglycemia-associated-with-poor-COVID-19-prognosis.aspx. (accessed March 15, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. 2022. Moderate hyperglycemia associated with poor COVID-19 prognosis. News-Medical, viewed 15 March 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220315/Moderate-hyperglycemia-associated-with-poor-COVID-19-prognosis.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Viral load reduction effectiveness of SARS-CoV-2 BNT162b2 mRNA booster vaccine wanes with time
Origins and evolutions of SARS-CoV-2 Alpha variant in the UK
Protection against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant by hetero-bivalent nanobodies
SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infection leads to distinct neutralizing antibody response
Study shows competitive fitness of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants linked to their distinctiveness relative to identified lineages
Study rules out post-COVID-19 conditions in hospitalized patients in South Africa
Study suggests increased durability of immune responses towards SARS-CoV-2 spike protein after BNT62b2 booster
Updated results from ongoing study on the effect of a BNT162b2 booster dose on anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Evaluating the Seven Components of Wisdom

In this interview, we speak to Professor Dilip Jeste about what 'wisdom' actually is, how it can be assessed, and what this can mean for our health.

Evaluating the Seven Components of Wisdom

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds chimeric mRNA induces potent and broadly acting neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants