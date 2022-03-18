NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s graduating students matched into top residency programs

On Friday, March 18, after a two-year hiatus, graduating students at NYU Grossman School of Medicine gathered in person for Match Day 2022 to learn where they would be for the next phase in their medical training. All 106 graduates seeking a residency were previously notified that they had successfully matched, and when they opened their envelopes, they learned which program they matched to, which were among the top in the country.

Each year on Match Day, students graduating from medical schools across the country learn on the same day and at the same time the residency programs where they will begin their postgraduate training as doctors. Following a rigorous application and interviewing process, matches are made through a mutual selection process run by the National Resident Matching Program. Students and residency programs each rank their preferences, and a computer algorithm uses that data to generate the best possible match.

This year's celebration caps what was in many ways a unique medical school experience. For those in the traditional four-year MD program, it was at their White Coat Ceremony in 2018 when NYU Grossman School of Medicine made the surprise announcement that it would award Full-Tuition Scholarships to all current and future students in its MD degree program. Less than two years later, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an unprecedented and temporary shift to virtual learning. Despite the disruption, students went on to complete years of demanding curricula and clinical rotations, and months of residency interviews.

"I definitely believe I made the right decision to attend NYU Grossman School of Medicine. I loved my time here. The people are very, very special—from my classmates to the faculty to the administration," says Likolani Arthurs, a fourth-year student who matched into General Surgery Residency at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "I'm just incredibly excited. It's a dream come true."

Seventeen students in the Class of 2022 participated in the three-year MD pathway, an accelerated track for a select group of eligible students who have already been guaranteed acceptance into an NYU Grossman School of Medicine residency program. Also of note, 34 students completed one of our dual MD/master's degree programs:

14 students in our Medical Scientist Training Program (MD/PhD)

9 students in our MD/MBA in general management program with NYU Stern School of Business

3 students in our MD/MPA in health management program with NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service

3 students in our MD/MS in biomedical informatics program with NYU Langone's Vilcek Institute of Graduate Biomedical Sciences

5 students in our MD/MS in translational research program with NYU Langone's Clinical and Translational Science Institute