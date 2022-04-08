Nanomedicine for treating life-threatening brain tumors

Innovation Center of NanoMedicine (Director General: Prof. Kazunori Kataoka) has announced that Dr. Sabina Quader et al. published a review article focusing on the recent nanomedicines for brain cancers on Advanced Drug Delivery Review in this March.

CNS tumors remain among the deadliest forms of cancer, resisting conventional and new treatment approaches, with mortality rates staying practically unchanged over the past 30 years. One of the primary hurdles for treating these cancers is delivering drugs to the brain tumor site in therapeutic concentration, evading the blood–brain (tumor) barrier (BBB/BBTB). Supramolecular nanomedicines (NMs) are increasingly demonstrating noteworthy prospects for addressing these challenges utilizing their unique characteristics, such as improving the bioavailability of the payloads via controlled pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, BBB/BBTB crossing functions, superior distribution in the brain tumor site, and tumor-specific drug activation profiles.

Here, NM-based brain tumor targeting approaches to demonstrate their applicability and translation potential from different perspectives have been reviewed. To this end, we provide a general overview of brain tumor and their treatments, the incidence of the BBB and BBTB, and their role on NM targeting, as well as the potential of NMs for promoting superior therapeutic effects. Additionally, we discuss critical issues of NMs and their clinical trials, aiming to bolster the potential clinical applications of NMs in treating these life-threatening diseases.

Source:

Innovation Center of NanoMedicine

Journal reference:

10.1016/j.addr.2022.114115

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 can cause inflammation and bleeding in the brain
Tulane researchers show how COVID-19 affects the central nervous system
Large-scale comparative study of cancer trends in China and the USA
Vitamin C may help to counteract common side effect of the chemotherapy drug
HIV drug stops disease progression in 25% of patients with fourth-line metastatic colorectal cancer
Yale researchers identify accelerated genetic aging in breast tissue adjacent to tumors
Analysis of antioxidants, stress markers in the blood could lead to new diagnostic tool for breast cancer
Study highlights racial disparities among gastrointestinal cancer patients undergoing surgery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Natural compound found in cardamom shows promise for treating triple-negative breast cancer