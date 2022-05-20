Molecular target discovery opens new pathways for developing effective anti-angiogenic cancer therapy

Researchers with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) have identified a new molecular drug target that could result in new cancer drugs with fewer side effects.

Previous studies have shown that vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A) ­– a potent cytokine (signaling protein) – and dopamine (a neurotransmitter/neurohormone) ­­play essential roles in many physiological and pathological functions. In this new laboratory study, Dr. Sujit Basu and colleagues conducted further preclinical analysis of VEGF-A as a target for the development of new cancer therapy approaches.

Related Stories

The team found for the first time that VEGF-A can increase expression of dopamine D2 receptors on endothelial cells that can then be stimulated to stop the growth of blood vessels that fuel the growth and spread of several diseases, including colon cancer, endometriosis and ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. Such blood vessel growth is called angiogenesis. This study is published in the Journal of Cell Science.

"This is a very compelling discovery that opens up new pathways for developing effective new anti-angiogenic therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases where VEGF-A is a known driver of disease growth and spread," said Basu, who also serves as a professor at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and is a member of the Translational Therapeutics Program at the OSUCCC – James.

Basu notes that, unlike the presently available anti-VEGF-A anti-angiogenic agents, selective dopamine D2 receptor agonists are inexpensive and have well-established and manageable side effects.

"These drugs are devoid of the serious side effects of the currently used anti-VEGF-A anti-angiogenic agents in the clinics. We believe they merit further investigation as a viable treatment approach in cancer and other diseases driven by the VEGF-A pathway," Basu said.

Researchers expect to begin testing these drugs through clinical trials in the near future.

This study was funded by grants from the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health and U.S. Department of Defense. Additional coauthors in this study include Chandrani Sarkar, Debanjan Chakroborty, Sandeep Goswami, Hao Fan, and Xiaokui Mo.

Source:

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Invasive breast cancer risk in men may be linked to self-reported infertility
The efficacy of CoronaVac against SARS-CoV-2 in cancer patients
Researchers discover potential treatment approach for advanced uveal melanoma
New, minimally invasive biomarker-based strategy 90% successful in detecting esophageal cancer
Researchers examine link between long-term use of blood pressure drugs and breast cancer risk
First patient dosed in Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety of CF33-hNIS against solid tumors
Researchers demonstrate link between high-fat diet, nitric oxide levels and cancer development
Immunotherapy after bladder cancer surgery helps reduce cancer recurrence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Analysis reveals increasing prevalence of esophageal cancer and Barrett’s esophagus in middle-aged adults