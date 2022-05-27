AAP recommends University of Kentucky HDI resources for families of infants with Down syndrome

In a clinical report released on April 18, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended resources administered by the University of Kentucky Human Development Institute (HDI) to pediatricians across the nation. These resources are recommended to be distributed by pediatricians to families learning about a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

The report directs medical providers to Lettercase: National Center for Prenatal and Postnatal Resources, which has been housed within HDI since 2012. Lettercase offers both print and digital resources that provide accurate, balanced and up-to-date information for new and expectant parents learning about a diagnosis of Down syndrome and other genetic conditions.

Related Stories

"The guidelines in this report are really the definitive recommendations for pediatricians," said Stephanie Meredith, director of Lettercase. "So to be included in that, especially when there are just a handful of resources listed ... it's just a real honor."

The Lettercase "Understanding a Down Syndrome Diagnosis" book was originally developed in 2008 by Meredith and her husband, Justin. Former HDI Executive Director Harold Kleinert was the principal investigator of Brighter Tomorrows, a grant funded through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control Cooperative Agreement with the Association of University Centers on Disability (AUCD) to improve physicians' capacity to provide accurate information to families upon the diagnosis of Down syndrome in their child. Brighter Tomorrows, which is also listed in the American Academy of Pediatrics report as a resource for families, has now merged with Lettercase as one national center.

Meredith and Kleinert had a vision of the societal need they could begin to meet by bringing their resources together. Generally, according to Meredith, grant-funded programs have a natural shelf life, as grants come with finite funding usually dispensed over a set number of years; so while Brighter Tomorrows was initiated through a two-year development grant and a subsequent one-year national dissemination grant, Meredith and Kleinert found funding for Lettercase through book sales and various other revenue streams.

"It was kind of this piecemeal hardscrabble program, but we've made it flourish," said Meredith. "It's been a labor of love for (the Human Development Institute) and the Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr. Foundation to support this program, because it was definitely driven by wanting to meet a need that families have, as opposed to just fulfilling the cut out terms of a grant … we figured out a funding structure because we believed in the purpose of what we were doing."

Source:

University of Kentucky

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Important methodology for targeting conserved epitopes of SARS-CoV-2 and an immune-focused approach in pan-sarbeco and universal CoV vaccine design
Unique antibody responses after third COVID-19 mRNA vaccination
Natural immunity weak and short-lived in unvaccinated after Omicron infection
Associations between mucosal gene expression and microbiome composition in three gastrointestinal disorders
Severe COVID linked to RAAS and hyperlipidemia associated metabolic syndrome conditions
Messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines induce high levels of short-lived antibodies compared to natural infection
Case study of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children in a fully vaccinated teenager
Exploring antigenic traits of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Case report: human breast milk from vaccinated woman clears persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection