Frequent snorers with a high risk of sleep apnea are less active than those who don't snore

Frequent snorers and individuals with a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are less active than those who don't snore, according to a new study to be presented at SLEEP 2022.

Researchers examined the relationship between snoring frequency and minutes of sedentary activity in three years of data collected from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Participants reported snoring frequency and sedentary activity, and researchers developed a score to identify those at risk of sleep apnea.

After adjusting for sex, age, race, education level, and marital status, frequent snorers had about 36 more sedentary minutes per day, compared to those who reported never snoring. Also, those who were at high risk of having sleep apnea had about 44 more minutes per day of sedentary time.

Sleep-related breathing issues like snoring and sleep apnea are very common in the population. But these issues don't just affect the nighttime. They can lead to more tiredness and less energy, which can impact everything from mood to stress to -; as we saw -; activity level. This may be why even just snoring can impact health and well-being." Dr Michael Grandner, Study Senior Author and Director of the Sleep and Health Research Program, University of Arizona

