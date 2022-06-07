New injectable therapy helps repair spinal cord injuries with dancing molecules

A new injectable therapy for spinal cord injuries uses specially engineered molecules that trigger a healing response in spinal cells. The research team used X-ray characterization at the Advanced Photon Source (APS). This allowed the researchers to determine the structure of these molecules as they come together to form tiny fibers in a liquid solution. Scientists can control the motion of these fibers, allowing the fibers to connect more effectively with cells in the spine.

The Impact

Hundreds of thousands of people worldwide suffer spinal injuries every year, often leading to paralysis. Scientists have been searching for decades for an effective treatment for these injuries. This new injectable treatment reversed paralysis in mice after four weeks with just a single dose. If it does the same in humans, it could mean that people living with severe spinal injuries may have a hope of walking again. The techniques and approaches to characterization with X-rays could also help develop other therapeutic approaches requiring insights on the molecular structure.

Summary

Related Stories

A critical portion of this research into a novel treatment for spinal injuries was conducted at the APS, a Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science user facility at Argonne National Laboratory. There, scientists from Northwestern University and the Air Force Research Laboratories used ultrabright X-ray beams to study the structure of the engineered molecules and how they behaved together in a solution. Injected as a liquid, the molecules came together to form tiny fiber structures (called nanofibers) that surrounded the spinal cord.

In the APS studies, the researchers discovered that the motion of molecules within the nanofibers could be controlled by changing their chemical structure. It turned out that molecules that moved most -;"danced" more -; were more likely to signal spinal cells via proteins called receptors, resulting in a more effective treatment. Knowing the structure of the molecular matrix allowed researchers to tune the motion of the molecules. By making the molecules "dance," they were more likely to find and engage cellular receptors, triggering the cells to repair damaged neurons.

Source:

Argonne National Laboratory

Journal reference:

Alvarez, Z., et al. (2022) Bioactive scaffolds with enhanced supramolecular motion promote recovery from spinal cord injury. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.abh3602.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

HIV research enables knowledge transfer for improved COVID-19 response
Understanding dysphagia symptoms after spine surgery can help improve patients' quality of life
Research looks at potential of pantethine against SARS-CoV-2
Understanding the Choice Between Individual Versus Social Housing Mice and Its Impact On Research
Research highlights importance of booster vaccine doses to protect against all Omicron variants
Research describes how DNA damage can affect neural health and function
Two cases of MIS-C after laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated adolescent patients
Improving Patient Recruitment for Clinical Trial Research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New research on excess mortality in the Nordics during COVID