Walking for exercise could help people with knee osteoarthritis to prevent frequent knee pain

In a study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology that included individuals aged 50 years and older who had knee osteoarthritis, those who walking for exercise were less likely to develop frequent knee pain.

The study, which included 1,212 participants, also found preliminary evidence that walking for exercise might modify some of the structural effects of osteoarthritis on the knees.

The Center for Disease Control recommends regular physical activity like walking for exercise to reduce the risk for serious health problems like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and some cancers. Based on our findings, walking for exercise could also help people with knee osteoarthritis to prevent regular knee pain and maybe additional damage to the joint."

Grace H. Lo, MD, MSc, Lead Author, Researcher at Baylor College of Medicine, Chief of Rheumatology and Investigator at the Center for Innovations in Quality, Effectiveness and Safety, at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, TX

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Lo, G.H., et al. (2022) Association Between Walking for Exercise and Symptomatic and Structural Progression in Individuals with Knee Osteoarthritis: Data from the Osteoarthritis Initiative Cohort. Arthritis & Rheumatology. doi.org/10.1002/art.42241.

