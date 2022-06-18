Multifunctional nanoparticle system may be a promising therapeutic way for breast cancer therapy

In this new article publication from Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B, authors Yun Yang, Danrong Hu, Yi Lu, Bingyang Chu, Xinlong He, Yu Chen, Yao Xiao, Chengli Yang, Kai Zhou, Liping Yuan and Zhiyong Qian from Sichuan University, Chengdu discuss tumor-targeted/reduction-triggered composite multifunctional nanoparticles for breast cancer chemo-photothermal combinational therapy.

Breast cancer has become the most commonly diagnosed cancer type in the world. A combination of chemotherapy and photothermal therapy (PTT) has emerged as a promising strategy for breast cancer therapy. However, the intricacy of precise delivery and the ability to initiate drug release in specific tumor sites remains a challenging puzzle.

Therefore, to ensure that the therapeutic agents are synchronously delivered to the tumor site for their synergistic effect, a multifunctional nanoparticle system (PCRHNs) is developed, which is grafted onto the prussian blue nanoparticles (PB NPs) by reduction-responsive camptothecin (CPT) prodrug copolymer, and then modified with tumor-targeting peptide cyclo(Asp-d-Phe-Lys-Arg-Gly) (cRGD) and hyaluronic acid (HA). PCRHNs exhibited nano-sized structure with good monodispersity, high load efficiency of CPT, triggered CPT release in response to reduction environment, and excellent photothermal conversion under laser irradiation.

Furthermore, PCRHNs can act as a photoacoustic imaging contrast agent-guided PTT. In vivo studies indicate that PCRHNs exhibited excellent biocompatibility, prolonged blood circulation, enhanced tumor accumulation, allow tumor-specific chemo-photothermal therapy to achieve synergistic antitumor effects with reduced systemic toxicity. Moreover, hyperthermia-induced upregulation of heat shock protein 70 in the tumor cells could be inhibited by CPT. Collectively, PCRHNs may be a promising therapeutic way for breast cancer therapy.

Yang, Y., et al. (2022) Tumor-targeted/reduction-triggered composite multifunctional nanoparticles for breast cancer chemo-photothermal combinational therapy. Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B. doi.org/10.1016/j.apsb.2021.08.021.

