Study: Glaucoma diagnosis not associated with steeper rates of cognitive decline

Previous studies have looked for links between glaucoma-;a neurodegenerative disorder that's the leading cause of irreversible blindness-;and cognitive function, but they've generated mixed results. Findings from a large study recently published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society suggest that any association may be small or absent.

In the study that included 7,073 US adults aged 51 years and older who were interviewed by phone every 2 years, people who developed glaucoma tended to have higher cognitive function scores but steeper rates of cognitive score decline over a maximum follow-up time of 18 years. The observed associations between glaucoma and cognitive function were small and unlikely to be clinically meaningful.

In this large longitudinal study, a diagnosis of glaucoma was not associated with steeper rates of cognitive decline; however, this study did not have access to clinical data to determine whether glaucoma-related vision loss is a risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia. This is an important question for future studies to consider."

Joshua R. Ehrlich MD, MP, Senior Author, University of Michigan Medical School

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Kolli, A., et al. (2022) Glaucoma and Cognitive Function Trajectories in a Population-Based Study: Findings from The Health and Retirement Study. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. doi.org/10.1111/jgs.17903.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

HIV research enables knowledge transfer for improved COVID-19 response
Complete Anatomy: Aiming for Education Equality with the World’s Most Advanced Full Female Anatomy Model
Research explores effects of iron status on risk of sepsis and severe COVID-19
Gut microbiome may be the "black box" of nutrition research
Research suggests profound SARS-CoV-2 mutations are rare even among immunosuppressed
Research suggests two protein coding genes can predict severe COVID-19
Glaucoma treatment using smart contact lenses that release drugs
New research on excess mortality in the Nordics during COVID

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Research details patterns of COVID and long COVID symptoms across 42,000 individuals