How is academic achievement linked to wellbeing?

Academic achievement—the ability to read, write, and apply numerical skills in ways that meet social and workplace expectations—is closely linked to mental and emotional wellbeing.

A recent study published in the Journal of Learning Analytics explored this connection, analyzing different aspects of wellbeing to provide actionable insights that could help shape educational policies and improve student outcomes holistically.

Introduction

Emotional wellbeing encompasses various factors, including subjective experiences like life satisfaction and happiness, personality traits such as optimism that foster resilience, and the absence of negative emotions like sadness and anxiety. A strong emotional foundation supports learning by enhancing physical health, concentration, and cognitive function.

Another critical factor influencing academic outcomes is school engagement—the sense of connection students feel with their teachers and peers. A positive school environment, free from bullying and supported by engaged adults, fosters higher engagement and motivation to learn.

Learning readiness is also key to academic success. Students who practice self-regulated learning (SRL) manage their emotions and behaviors while applying strategic thinking to meet their learning goals. Confidence in their ability to learn, persistence in completing tasks, and deep engagement in academic activities all contribute to stronger performance.

Given the close relationship between wellbeing and academic success, schools should aim to nurture students holistically rather than merely focusing on skill acquisition. Real-world success depends not only on good grades but also on interpersonal skills, motivation, and resilience in overcoming challenges.

About the study

The current study focused on finding how measures of wellbeing, school- and peer-related factors, and student engagement with teachers, are related to academic outcomes. It used the database of the South Australian Well-being and Engagement Collection (WEC), including over 2,00,000 students from primary to the highest grade of high school. The data came from the years 2016-2019.

Study findings

The study found that the overall WEC wellbeing index had a minimal impact on academic outcomes, with effect sizes not exceeding 0.1 standard deviation (SD), even after adjusting for confounding factors.

Learning readiness had the strongest impact, with effect sizes ranging from 0.1 to 0.15 SD.

The relationship between WEC and academic performance was consistent over time and across different grade levels.

Gender differences

Boys' literacy skills were more affected by lower emotional wellbeing, as measured by national assessments such as NAPLAN and PAT.

The implications for educators and researchers

As the largest dataset analyzed on the connection between wellbeing and academic achievement in secondary education, this study provides critical insights. While overall wellbeing did not strongly predict academic success, perseverance, academic self-concept, and self-efficacy emerged as key drivers of achievement.

These factors are essential for self-regulated learning (SRL), which allows students to set goals, adapt strategies to learning challenges, and monitor their own progress. SRL not only enhances confidence and security but also directly improves academic performance.

The study suggests that learning analytics (LA) should be used not just for diagnosing learning difficulties but also for fostering SRL. Future research should focus on understanding when and how SRL skills develop and whether they continue to evolve over time.

By leveraging LA to identify specific areas of weakness, educators can implement targeted interventions that support both academic success and overall student wellbeing. A holistic approach to education—one that builds social and emotional skills alongside academic competencies—can ensure that more students benefit from a well-rounded learning experience.