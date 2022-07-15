’Health is Wealth’ focus for global healthcare trade and export summit at Birmingham 2022

A major trade summit exploring opportunities for data driven healthcare to improve health worldwide will take place at UK House: The Commonwealth Business Hub, during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday 1 August 2022.

The one-day Data Driven Healthcare programme, taking place at the University of Birmingham’s Exchange Building, will address:

The healthcare challenges faced across the world and the critical issues governments, industry and communities must work together to address.

The road to healthcare equality and sustainability: from better access to care and patient empowerment to the power of big data

How the Midlands is driving innovation in translational medicine, clinical trials and regulatory innovation

Speakers confirmed include:

Lord Bilimoria CBE, Chancellor of the University of Birmingham

Alastair Denniston, Consultant Ophthalmologist at University Hospitals Birmingham and professor at University of Birmingham

Professor Theodoros Arvanitis, Chair of Digital Health Innovation & Director of Institute of Digital Healthcare at University of Warwick

UK-based businesses may also register to attend a series of market briefings and networking reception to learn more about how to enter healthcare markets in the United States, India, Singapore and Australia. DIT and commercial experts will share their knowledge about market entry, trends and health policy priorities and support available from the Department for International Trade.

UK House is a platform that will build on the cooperative spirit of the Commonwealth Games and the UK’s climate leadership at COP26. It will bring together business, key decision makers and healthcare leaders to discover opportunities for international partnership, trade and innovation, with a view to delivering sustainable growth.

“The UK is taking a lead in data-driven research and innovation to tackle some of healthcare’s global challenges and to deliver better, more equal care provision worldwide. Home to world-leading clusters in biotech and biopharma, including the Midlands, the UK is a global hub for life sciences, with the second highest level of government spending on health R&D across all G7 countries.” Dr Mike Short, Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for International Trade

Lord Bilimoria, Chancellor of the University of Birmingham said:

“Health is the foundation of wellbeing and economic growth. Through true collaborative partnerships between government, academia, the NHS and healthcare industry leaders, we can meet the dual ambitions of making the UK a global science superpower and providing equality of healthcare access for all.”

The UK’s healthcare ecosystem offers a connected and forward-thinking industry cluster, linking investors with customers, collaborators, supply chains, and innovation partners. The West Midlands boasts eight hospitals, 35 centres of clinical research, with one in five of all UK clinical trials taking place in the region. Its healthcare proposition is centred on digital, data, diagnostics and devices. Whether testing and implementing new healthcare interventions or helping businesses prototype, test and commercialise cutting-edge products and services, the region takes innovation from bench to bedside.

Spaces for the Data Driven Healthcare summit at UK House are extremely limited. Business leaders, healthcare experts and regional exporters are invited to register now to attend the summit, market briefings and the networking reception in person or online: www.ukhouse2022.co.uk

BATP is sponsored by E.ON, Airbnb, Reckitt, University of Birmingham, Bruntwood and Gowling WLG.