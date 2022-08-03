‘An Arm and a Leg’: Her bill for a prenatal test felt like a ‘bait-and-switch’ scheme

Can a health care company make enough people mad about its billing practices that its business is hurt? For one genetic testing company, maybe.

An “Arm and a Leg” listener got a test that has become routine in early pregnancy: noninvasive prenatal testing. It was supposed to be $99. But then — after she took the test — that turned into $250. And when she asked questions, she was told it could go up to $800 if she didn't pay up quickly. The patient looked up the testing company and found that lots of people had experienced what she called "the genetic testing bait-and-switch."

Related Stories

And importantly — she's not the only one who noticed. When some guys on Wall Street, plus a New York Times reporter, started hearing about those bills, the company found itself in hot water.

"An Arm and a Leg" is a co-production of KHN and Public Road Productions.

To keep in touch with "An Arm and a Leg," subscribe to the newsletter. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter. And if you have stories to tell about the health care system, the producers would love to hear from you.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study confirms the link between gut disorders and Alzheimer's risk
Modifying lifestyle risk factors can offset a genetic risk of stroke, study shows
Early treatment with interferons could mitigate severe COVID-19 in people with specific genetic factors
Study: Certain genetic features predispose lung cancer patients to develop immunotherapy side effects
SLU and industry partners report the first effective drug to treat rare, genetic liver disease
Researchers propose a new statistical method for analyzing the genetic admixture of populations
NIH grant awarded to Marshall researcher for studying genetic mechanisms of cocaine addiction
Genetic variations in one serotonin receptor could be the reason behind psychedelic treatment disparity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Genes underlying cigarette smoking linked to the perception of pain and response to food