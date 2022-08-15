UT Nursing awarded $3.7M grant to provide quality mental health care services to rural communities

The University of Tennessee, College of Nursing has been awarded a $3.7M grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to provide quality mental health care services to rural communities with underrepresented and minority residents, seeing both insured and uninsured patients, through nurse practitioner-led mobile health units and telehealth equipment.

The project titled Mobile Health Training: Underrepresented Providers & Underrepresented Populations (UP & UP) will help to educate underrepresented and minority students in the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners (PMHNP) BSN to DNP and certificate programs by offering a full scholarship to 18 students.

The selected students and their PMHNP preceptor provide telehealth services to Hamblen, McMinn, Morgan, Monroe, Sevier counties through mobile health care clinics one day a week.

This project will help to strengthen diversity within the nursing field. It not only provides funding to increase the number of diverse and underrepresented students in the PMHNP program, but it will also help address the mental health needs of rural communities of Tennessee."

Mary Johnson, project director, PMHNP concentration coordinator and clinical assistant professor

Related Stories

Another component of the project is to integrate social determinants of health, health equity and access to care, health literacy, culturally sensitive care, leadership, and communication concepts into the current PMHNP educational curriculum to improve patient health outcomes.

HRSA, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is the primary federal agency for improving health care to people who are geographically isolated, economically, or medically vulnerable.

"The prevalence of mental health disorders is highest among those living in Appalachian regions of Tennessee," said Allyson Neal, assistant dean of graduate programs. "This fact coupled with limited services for rural residents creates health disparities. This grant will impact the lives of rural Tennessee residents by bringing them care and by training PMHNP's to overcome the challenges unique to this population."

The project began on July 1 and will run over the course of four years.

Source:

University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Children with intellectual disability of genetic origin are extremely likely to develop other neuropsychiatric conditions
Watch: How nursing homes put friends and families on the hook for residents’ debts
Pressure ulcers' number and severity found to be underreported by U.S. nursing homes
Citing a mental health crisis among young people, California lawmakers target social media
Shared decision-making training program for nurses to support Down syndrome screening decisions
Study finds negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on mental health status in low and middle income countries
Novel tool measures general and COVID‐19-specific sources of nurses' moral distress
Was there a benefit of vaccinating health care workers with a fourth dose of BNT162b2 vaccine during the Omicron outbreak?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Speaking to the doctor about mental health condition gets easier over time, survey finds