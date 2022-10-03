Daxor's BVA-100 diagnostic blood test reduces hospital length of stay for heart failure patients

Daxor Corporation, the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data validating the benefits of the Company's BVA-100 diagnostic blood test in reducing hospital length of stay (LOS) for heart failure (HF) patients. Data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2022 – which brought together the world's leading experts in heart failure from September 30th thru October 3rd, 2022, in Washington, DC.

"This important study shows that BVA has the ability to help clinicians treat patients more effectively so that they get out of the hospital faster and have better results in terms of mortality and readmission when compared to those who did not receive BVA-guided care. Annual costs for HF treatment are estimated at $30.7 billion and are expected to grow to nearly $70 billion by 2030 if we fail to improve on current treatment outcomes. Notably, in-hospital care comprises the majority of costs across all HF categories, averaging $14,000 per admission," stated Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation.

Shorter length of hospital stay has enormous potential for hospital cost savings as hospitals receive a single block payment under DRG rules of reimbursement. All hospital systems are rated under this metric and seeking ways to improve it is one of the reasons we have adopted BVA locally." Dr. John L. Jefferies, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN

We are pleased to announce that Daxor had another strong presence at this year's HFSA," said Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer of Daxor Corporation. "The clinical evidence continues to demonstrate that our innovative BVA-100 blood test uniquely allows physicians to understand underlying HF blood volume derangements, providing them with accurate, actionable data to individualize treatment plans in both the inpatient and outpatient settings - improving outcomes and reducing the total cost of care."

The study titled "Length of Stay After Blood Volume Analysis in Hospitalized Heart Failure" compared both hospital admission and discharge dates, allowing the calculation of pre- and post-BVA LOS for all patients. Those who received BVA-guided treatment on the day of admission to the hospital had a highly significant (p <0.001) lower total LOS than controls (2.04 vs. 4.56 days) and significantly improved outcomes (lower 30-day readmissions and 365-day mortality).