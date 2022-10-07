USF researchers test a protein that shows potential as novel therapeutic for ALS patients

Researchers at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, located at the University of South Florida, successfully tested a protein that has the potential to aid in the development of a protein-based therapy for patients with ALS, a progressive nervous system disease, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Published in eNeuro, the study examines the effects of apolipoprotein A1, a "good cholesterol" on endothelial cells, the lining in blood vessels that provides a barrier between the brain, spinal cord tissues and blood circulation.

In a petri dish under an environmental condition reminiscent of ALS, the team found that the protein activates a unique pathway inside cells that increases survival and protects endothelial cells from toxic substances in the blood. This pathway can enhance the survival of cells and prevent further vascular damage by ALS.

With a functional barrier, the hope is that the environment in the central nervous system will become less toxic and disease progression can be slowed."

Svitlana Garbuzova-Davis, Professor at the Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair and Lead Investigator

Related Stories

While the protein has proven to protect endothelial cells in diseases such as diabetes and atherosclerosis, the effects on ALS-damaged endothelial cells were previously unknown.

To test the impact on ALS, the team examined how the protein affects endothelial cell signals. Garbuzova-Davis and co-investigators USF Professor Alison Willing and USF Distinguished University Professor Cesario Borlongan discovered that the injured cells absorb the protein, significantly reducing endothelial cell damage.

"It's a little early to predict what the ultimate effect is for patients," Willing said. "In this study, we used a cell culture model where we can control all aspects of what the cells are exposed to. It is not possible to have the same degree of control in people."

Garbuzova-Davis says this study laid the groundwork for additional research with animal models of ALS to fully determine the therapeutic effects of the protein. Upon successful results, apolipoprotein A1 may be considered for clinical trials, where it would be evaluated for safety and efficacy in ALS patients.

In the near future, apolipoprotein A1 may be considered a potential novel therapeutic for endothelial cell repair, restoring the central nervous system barrier in ALS patients. It may also help alleviate ALS symptoms, such as imbalanced antioxidant levels and inflammation.

Source:

University of South Florida

Journal reference:

Garbuzova-Davis, S., et al. (2022) Apolipoprotein A1 Enhances Endothelial Cell Survival in an In Vitro Model of ALS. eNeuro. doi.org/10.1523/ENEURO.0140-22.2022.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers find new way to deliver a protein quickly, effectively and briefly to the brain
Study provides new insights into the underlying physiology of mevalonate kinase deficiency
Discovery could play an important role in future medicines to heal damaged hearts
Researchers report aminoadamantanes that block SARS-CoV-2 infection by S-nitrosylation of the host ACE2 protein
Study demonstrates how pan-sarbecovirus ORF7a protein plays a role in evading host immunity
UArizona researchers discover new protein that is responsible for controlling cell growth in yeasts
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and messenger ribonucleic acid found to translocate into the nucleus
Specific N-glycans regulate the development and functional maturation of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New lab technique could spark a 'paradigm shift' in testing protein-based drugs