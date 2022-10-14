Study presents rare cases of COVID-19-associated pulmonary aspergillosis

A recent study published in the Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine presented a case series of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-associated pulmonary aspergillosis (CAPA). The goal of the study was to inform clinicians and healthcare workers of this serious COVID-19-related complication.

Study: COVID-19-associated Pulmonary Aspergillosis: A Case Series. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock
Study: COVID-19-associated Pulmonary Aspergillosis: A Case Series. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock

Background

Related Stories

Many atypical radiological signs of COVID-19 and invasive pulmonary aspergillosis (IPA) mimic each other. Although IPA is most common in immunocompromised patients, influenza infection also increases its risk in non-neutropenic patients. Respiratory viruses damage the respiratory epithelium and paralyze the local immune system. This damage leads to secondary and opportunistic infections, including invasive fungal infections.

Thus, critically ill COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) are prone to developing CAPA. Keeping this in mind and the occurrence of influenza-associated aspergillosis (IAA), IPA diagnosis is a must for COVID-19 patients as well. However, it is worth noting that radiology alone cannot always accurately diagnose CAPA in COVID-19 patients.

About the study

In the present study, researchers retrospectively reviewed the medical charts of all the COVID-19 patients who visited the Orchid Medical Centre in Ranchi, India. These patients had reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR)-confirmed COVID-19. First, the doctors prescribed supportive home treatment. However, when the patient's symptoms worsened, they advised hospital admission for further diagnosis and treatment.

Study findings

High-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) showed cavitary lesions in the lungs of these patients. Although HRCT findings pointed to the possibility of CAPA, they also performed a serum galactomannan test to enhance the diagnosis. Serum galactomannan assay was positive for all the patients. Due to the risk of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) transmission and aerosolization, doctors avoided bronchoscopy. Instead, they prescribed an antifungal drug, voriconazole, at a dosage of 6 mg/kg every 12 hours intravenously for the first two days, followed by 4 mg/kg every 12 hours (maintenance dose).

Other ICU patients did not develop IPA, and even these patients were not immunocompromised. In the absence of any other factor that made these patients prone to this infection, severe COVID-19 emerged as the sole reason for developing IPA.

Conclusions

To summarize,  it is difficult to differentiate between fungal colonization and invasive disease without bronchoscopic sampling and microscopic evaluation of fungal cultures. Antigen-based laboratory test galactomannan assay supports IPA diagnosis, but a more thorough approach is needed to define and diagnose IPA in COVID-19 patients. For instance, tissue culture and tissue microscopy of primarily sterile specimens showing invasive growth of septate fungal hyphae could confirm IPA diagnosis. Further, despite the risk posed by biopsies in COVID-19 patients, bronchoalveolar lavage fluid and lung biopsy are the best sample types to confirm IPA diagnosis in COVID-19 patients.

The present case series indicated an increased risk of developing IPA in critically ill COVID-19 patients, delayed diagnosis of which could translate into increased mortality and unnecessary burden on healthcare systems. Thus, clinicians should always look for CAPA in critically ill COVID-19 patients who are unresponsive to the treatment.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Neha Mathur

Written by

Neha Mathur

Neha is a digital marketing professional based in Gurugram, India. She has a Master’s degree from the University of Rajasthan with a specialization in Biotechnology in 2008. She has experience in pre-clinical research as part of her research project in The Department of Toxicology at the prestigious Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, India. She also holds a certification in C++ programming.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Mathur, Neha. (2022, October 14). Study presents rare cases of COVID-19-associated pulmonary aspergillosis. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 14, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221014/Study-presents-rare-cases-of-COVID-19-associated-pulmonary-aspergillosis.aspx.

  • MLA

    Mathur, Neha. "Study presents rare cases of COVID-19-associated pulmonary aspergillosis". News-Medical. 14 October 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221014/Study-presents-rare-cases-of-COVID-19-associated-pulmonary-aspergillosis.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Mathur, Neha. "Study presents rare cases of COVID-19-associated pulmonary aspergillosis". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221014/Study-presents-rare-cases-of-COVID-19-associated-pulmonary-aspergillosis.aspx. (accessed October 14, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Mathur, Neha. 2022. Study presents rare cases of COVID-19-associated pulmonary aspergillosis. News-Medical, viewed 14 October 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221014/Study-presents-rare-cases-of-COVID-19-associated-pulmonary-aspergillosis.aspx.

Suggested Reading

BNT162b2 COVID-19 booster vaccine induces robust humoral responses independent of the interval between the first two doses
Effect of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination on COVID-19 severity during Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 predominance periods
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Intranasal vaccine represents an effective broad-spectrum COVID-19 vaccine strategy
The association of BNT16B2b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine with thrombocytopenia and pneumonitis: A case report
Study suggests an immunological benefit of combining previous natural infection with vaccination against COVID-19 using a combination of different vaccine platforms
Study suggests colleagues and household members increase SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in hospital employees, not COVID-19 patients
Study using human and animal-derived cell lines suggests human origin of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The immune responses and safety of fractional third-doses of heterologous COVID-19 vaccines after CoronaVac primary series