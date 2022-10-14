Widespread variations in retroviral establishment and distribution among Darwin's finches

Vertebrate genomes are repositories for retrovirus code that was deposited into germ line as inherited endogenous retroviruses during evolution. Researchers from Uppsala University and Princeton University now provide new findings about retroviral establishment and distribution among Darwin's finches. The findings are being published in Nature Communications.

The researchers examined whole genomes sampled from the entire Darwin's finch radiation and found shared endogenous retroviruses (ERV) among all individual birds suggesting that most retrovirus-host interactions pre-date host speciation. They also found considerable ERV variation across different populations of Darwin's finches suggesting more recent retrovirus colonization of germ line. Natural selection can then lead to enrichment or loss of ERVs. Occurrence is also affected by crosses between finch species, which results in gene flow including the ERVs.

The unexpected ERV variation suggests recent retrovirus infection and historical changes in gene flow and selection."

Jason Hill, Uppsala University, shared first author of the study

Related Stories

By mapping ERV variation across all species of Darwin's finches and comparing with related finch species, the researchers highlight geographical and historical patterns of retrovirus-host occurrence.

"The ERV distribution along and between chromosomes, and across the finch species, suggests connection between ERVs and the rapid speciation," says Mette Lillie, Uppsala University, shared first author of the study.

As a well examined species group which has become synonymous with evolution studies, Darwin's finches represent a natural model for evaluating the extent and timing of retroviral activity in hosts undergoing speciation and colonization of new environments.

"Darwin's finches provide a wonderful resource for connecting ERV variation across host populations with host genes and phenotypes, for identifying historic virus-host interactions and potential contributions to host biology," says Patric Jern, Uppsala University, who headed the study.

Source:

Uppsala University

Journal reference:

Hill, J., et al. (2022) Spatiotemporal variations in retrovirus-host interactions among Darwin's finches. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33723-w.

Posted in: Genomics

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Northwestern Medicine scientists discover new gene target for aggressive lung cancer
The involvement of minor intron-containing gene-encoded proteins in viral infections
“Mystery gene” matures a main component of the cell skeleton
Newly discovered gene marker may lead to a precision treatment for pancreatic cancer
Comparative study on retracted publications explores whether COVID-19-related research is subject to a higher degree of scrutiny
Study identifies a promising target for polycystic kidney disease treatment
New platform for gene editing may change the landscape of CRISPR-based therapeutics
Research reveals how cancer-causing gene influences genetic variability in prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Common genetic variants of APOE associated with COVID mortality